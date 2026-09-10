RBC Capital said it expects revenue tailwinds for BioCryst’s Orladeyo drug after Pharvaris posted strong Phase 3 data for HAE therapy.

RBC downgraded BioCryst to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform,’ according to The Fly.

BioCryst expects revenue from Orladeyo between $625 million and $645 million in full-year 2026.

The brokerage sees longer-term potential from BioCryst’s second HAE drug, Navenibart.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was in the spotlight on Thursday, after RBC Capital said the biotech firm faces a “challenging near-term outlook” after Pharvaris (PHVS) published strong late-stage data for hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapy.

RBC downgraded BioCryst to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ and lowered the price target to $11 from $13, according to The Fly. BCRX shares are currently trading near $8.

The firm said Pharvaris’ experimental therapy could pressure its key hereditary angioedema drug, Orladeyo, and expects the shares to remain range-bound until new catalysts emerge.

At the time of writing, BCRX shares were down 8%, heading for their fifth straight session of losses. The stock has already shed more than 20% of its value so far over the five sessions.

Pharvaris Data Raises Competition

The downgrade follows Phase 3 results for Pharvaris’ Deucrictibant XR, an experimental once-daily pill designed to prevent HAE attacks. HAE is a rare genetic condition that causes episodes of swelling in different parts of a child’s body, including the face, hands, and feet.

Pharvaris said the drug reduced monthly attacks by 83% compared with placebo in its Chapter-3 study. The drug was generally well tolerated, and the company plans to begin seeking regulatory approvals in the first half of 2027.

RBC Expects Revenue Tailwinds For Orladeyo

RBC believes the results could lead patients to switch away from Orladeyo and reduce the drug’s longer-term revenue to about $400 million to $450 million.

The drug generated sales of over $600 million in full-year 2025, and the company expects revenue of $625 million to $645 million in 2026.

Still, RBC sees longer-term potential from BioCryst’s second HAE drug, Navenibart. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled, with six- and 12-month efficacy data expected in the third quarter of 2027.

Retail’s Take On BCRX

Retail sentiment surrounding BCRX on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user opined that the “execution risk just rose for Navenibart.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained around 4% so far in 2026.

Also read: Brent Futures Top $105 Per Barrel As Houthis Seize Strategic Red Sea Port — OPEC Cuts 2026 Demand Outlook

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<