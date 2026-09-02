Anthropic is reportedly replacing its 30-day enterprise data retention rule with new customer-controlled safeguards.

Anthropic introduced its existing 30-day data retention policy in June to help defend against misuse and complex cyberattacks.

The company reportedly said it received significant pushback from enterprise customers and spent hundreds of hours developing an alternative.

Anthropic also announced the launch of Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1.

Anthropic reportedly said on Tuesday that it will walk back its controversial data retention policy following significant feedback from business customers, replacing it with a new solution called Enterprise Frontier Safeguards.

The company also announced the launch of Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1, which it described as its most advanced models for coding and knowledge work.

Anthropic Revises Data Retention Policy

Anthropic introduced its existing data retention policy in June, requiring 30-day retention for all traffic on those models to help defend against misuse and “complex and novel” cyberattacks, CNBC reported. While Anthropic pledged not to use the retained data for any non-safety-related purpose, including model training, many of its enterprise customers raised concerns about the policy.

Kate Jensen, head of Americas at Anthropic, told CNBC that the company spent hundreds of hours working with customers to develop an alternative solution.

With Enterprise Frontier Safeguards, businesses will be able to control how their data is reviewed, stored and managed. They will also be able to carry out automated safety monitoring without requiring human review by Anthropic.

Anthropic said it will not charge for Enterprise Frontier Safeguards, and the controls will work whether customers access its technology directly or through a cloud provider. The solution will roll out in phases, with Anthropic targeting broader availability this fall.

Anthropic Launches Claude Fable 5.1, Mythos 5.1

Alongside the policy changes, Anthropic launched its two latest models, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1, which the company said offer improved capabilities in coding, knowledge work, and research.

“We’re introducing Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1. They’re the world’s most advanced models for coding and knowledge work—and their research capabilities offer an early glimpse of how AI models will contribute to scientific progress,” Anthropic said in a statement.

Claude Fable 5.1 is available on all platforms, including Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud and Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) Azure. “Developers can also get started with claude-fable-5-1 on the Claude API,” said Anthropic

Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1 are the same model but come with different levels of safeguards. Fable 5.1 is generally available, while Mythos 5.1 is available only through Anthropic’s trusted access programs, with safeguards specifically designed to support work in cybersecurity and the life sciences.

Anthropic Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for ANTHZZX was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing on Tuesday.

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