The ‌U.S. military said it began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in ⁠Iran on Tuesday.

U.S. forces began striking IRGC targets in Iran at noon on Tuesday, according to CENTCOM.

Oil prices climbed, with Brent and WTI rising and the United States Oil Fund (USO) advancing as well.

U.S. embassies in the UAE, Jerusalem and Saudi Arabia warned Americans of potential escalation, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

The U.S. military is conducting strikes on Iranian targets in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

The strikes came as tensions in the Middle East escalated, sending oil prices higher. At the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, Brent (CO1), the international benchmark, was up 3.9% at $93.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (CL1) added 4.5% to $89.61 per barrel. The United States Oil Fund (USO) also gained around 4.8%.

According to CNBC, WTI crude hit levels not seen since July 24.

CENTCOM Confirms Strikes

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X, “Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region.”

CENTCOM did not provide further details on Tuesday’s operation, including how many targets were hit, where they were located or which U.S. military assets were used in the strikes.

Trump Warns Of Retaliation

President Trump also confirmed the strikes in a post on Truth Social. He said the strikes were “large and powerful” and came in retaliation for Iran’s failed attempt to add sea mines to the Strait, as well as the launch of eight missiles at a U.S. military base in Jordan, all of which he said were successfully intercepted.

He warned that Iran would face a stronger response if it retaliated against the U.S. Trump added that a larger attack remained possible and warned that there would be “very little left” of the Islamic Republic of Iran if that attack takes place.

Strikes Planned To Curb Iranian Threat

The strikes follow a plan that President Donald Trump and his senior aides have been considering in recent days to carry out limited attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Axios, the proposed strikes are intended to prevent Iran from rebuilding its radar and missile capabilities, which could be used to target ships.

An unnamed U.S. official told Axios that the broader objective is to lower the risk of Iranian attacks on oil tankers, U.S. Navy ships, and Air Force aircraft. The official described the approach as an effort to “mow the lawn.”

US Embassy Warnings

Meanwhile, U.S. embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Jerusalem, and Saudi Arabia warned American citizens in the Middle East that tensions could escalate further. They urged Americans in the region to remain especially vigilant and be prepared for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

At the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. equities were down. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.7%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was lower by 1.16%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) had declined by 0.73%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY, QQQ, and DIA was “neutral.”

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