MiniMed’s first-quarter sales rose 17% to $843 million, while BTIG upgraded Tidewater to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

MiniMed shares hit an all-time high of $22.64 while Tidewater stock jumped to its highest levels since August 2024.

MiniMed raised its fiscal 2027 organic revenue growth forecast to about 10.5% from roughly 10%.

BTIG estimates Tidewater’s fleet could generate an additional $300 million in EBITDA over the next two years.

MiniMed (MMED) and Tidewater (TDW) stocks hit fresh milestones on Tuesday, with MMED gaining more than 10% following a first-quarter revenue beat while TDW shares gained 6% after BTIG forecast an additional $300 million in earnings in the next couple of years.

MMED shares hit an all-time high of $22.64 since their listing in March 2026 while Tidewater stock jumped to its highest levels since August 2024.

MMED’s Q1 Topline Beats Wall Street’s Estimates

MiniMed made a strong start to its fiscal year 2027 on Tuesday, with first-quarter sales rising 17% to $843 million and beating Wall Street estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data. U.S. sales grew 13%, while international sales increased 18%.

During the quarter, the insulin-delivery device maker also submitted its MiniMed Fit patch pump to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), earlier than its fall target. A patch pump is a small, wearable device that delivers insulin directly through the skin without the use of traditional tubing. MiniMed expects a full U.S. launch in summer 2027.

The company also raised its fiscal 2027 organic revenue growth forecast to about 10.5% from roughly 10% and maintained its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin outlook at around 16%.

Retail sentiment surrounding MMED on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

BTIG Sees 23% Upside Potential In TDW Stock

Tidewater shares were in focus on Tuesday after BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis upgraded the offshore vessel operator to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $120 price target. This represents a 22% upside potential from current levels.

Lewis expects the offshore support vessel market to tighten over the next two years as offshore rig activity increases, while growth in the number of available vessels remains limited. Tidewater is expected to benefit from prices picking up after navigating a roughly two-year soft patch in the market, the analyst added.

BTIG estimates Tidewater’s fleet could generate an additional $300 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the next two years, translating to average annual EBITDA growth of about 20% to 25%.

The outlook comes as Tidewater expands its fleet with the acquisition of Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

The company recently updated its 2026 revenue guidance to between $1.42 billion and $1.47 billion and forecast a gross margin of 49% to 50%.

Retail sentiment for TDW on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

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