World Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your teachers

Teachers have always encouraged us to do the right thing, taught us lessons to follow in our daily lives, and inspired us throughout our lives. Every year on October 5, the world celebrates World Teachers' Day. Since 1994, World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day has been observed to honour teachers for their contributions to students' overall development.

World Teachers' Day is a special day to thank and remember the teachers who have shaped us and to express our gratitude to them. Teachers guide us from the time we enter nursery school, away from our parents, until we graduate. Teachers have always encouraged us to do the right thing and taught us lessons to follow in our daily lives, and they have inspired us throughout. Never forget to send your best wishes to the best teacher who has had a significant impact on you.

Choose from the following Teachers' Day wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your favourite teachers,

World Teacher's Day 2022 wishes:

1) Dear Teacher, I would not be where I am today without your guidance and wisdom! Thank you very much, and happy World Teachers' Day!

2) The time and effort you put into teaching us are beyond description. Happy World Teachers' Day!

3) You gave us all the reasons and resources we needed to dream big. You have been a blessing in our lives. Happy International Teachers' Day!

4) Thank you for always looking after us and reassuring us that we were all fine; you are the best teacher in the world! Thank you so much for everything!

5) Your efforts and hard work in bringing out the best in us will never be repaid in words. We can only be thankful to have a teacher like you! Happy International Teachers' Day!

6) Happy World Teachers' Day! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always guide us in the right direction and inspire us to be better people.

World Teacher's Day 2022 WhatsApp/Facebook messages:

1) Even though I was a bad student, I can assure you that having you as my teacher was the best thing that ever happened to me. Now I know you never gave up on me and helped me overcome all obstacles. Thank you for being there for me and assisting me in becoming the best version of myself. Happy World Teacher's Day!

2) Happy Teacher's Day to all of my wonderful Gurus!

3) Thank you for always being there for us and teaching us how to be better people. Happy National Teacher's Day!

4) It was an honour to learn everything from you. You were the most wonderful person I'd ever met. Happy Teacher's Day!

5) Thank you so much for brightening our days with your lovely smile every day! Your positive energy made it possible for us to get through our school days! Happy World Teacher's Day!

World Teacher's Day 2022 quotes:

1) The dream starts with a teacher who believes in you, tugs and pushes you to the next plateau, also, poking you with a sharp stick called 'truth' -Dan Rather

2) "Good teaching is more about giving of right questions than giving the right answers." - Josef Albers

3) "Education is the lighting of a fire, not the filling of a pail." - William Butler Yeats

4) "Remember: A book, a pen, a child, and a teacher can change the world." Malala Yousafzai

5) "If a country is to be free of corruption and become a nation of beautiful minds, I believe three key societal members can make a difference. They are the father, mother, and teacher." Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

