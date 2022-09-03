Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teacher’s Day 2022: 5 things you can gift your mentor on ‘Shikshak Diwas’

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    If you are confused about what to gift your teacher or your mentor on Teacher’s Day 2022, then fret not; we got your back. Here are six amazing gift ideas that you can consider giving to your favourite teacher, as a way of saying ‘thank you’ and paying your tribute to them.

    Image: Getty Images

    With Teacher’s Day 2022 just around the corner, we all have been thinking of possible ways to convey to our dear teachers and mentors about how important they are to us, and how grateful we are to them for their presence in their lives. It is no secret that a teacher plays a vital role in the upbringing of a child. From showing the difference and importance between just and unjust to giving valuable life lessons, there is so much that a teacher does for his/her student. And to acknowledge those selfless efforts, we celebrate Teacher’s Day, every year on September 5. While the day approaches, here are five gifting ideas that you may consider giving to your teacher, as a gesture of saying ‘thank you’ to them; check out.

    Image: Getty Images

    A diary: You have always seen teachers walking around the school/college campus with their diaries. So, get a personalised diary made for them, preferably with a day planner, which will help them jot down important things and events, as well as plan their days better.

    ALSO READ: Teacher’s Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen to Boman Irani, 8 stars and their iconic roles

    Image: Getty Images

    Personalised pen: There is nothing better than gifting a pen to a teacher. Instead of buying a normal pen, add a touch of personalisation to it; get a personalised pen for your mentor and see how much they love the idea.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye’s poster revealed

    Image: Getty Images


    Coffee mug: We have often seen those coffee mugs that have written ‘Best Teacher’ on them. Well, honestly speaking, it makes an amazing gift option on the occasion of Teacher’s Day 2022.

    Image: Getty Images

    Plant sapling: There is no doubt that teachers have nurtured us into good human beings. They have taken care of us in the most humble ways, showered their love and blessings on us, and were always looking out for us. And thus, you can be sure that if you gift a sapling to your teacher, it will always remind them of you, and will be taken care of in the most loving manner.

    Image: Getty Images

    Photo frame: Memories are best treasured when you have an image of them. It enhances further if you have a beautiful photo frame in which you can store those pictures forever. Thus, you must consider gifting a photo frame to your teacher.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Teachers Day 2022 APJ Abdul Kalam to Aristotle 7 famous quotes to share on Facebook and WhatsApp gcw

    Teachers' Day 2022: APJ Abdul Kalam to Aristotle; 7 famous quotes to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 3 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 3, 2022: Beneficial day for Sagittarius, Scorpio; be careful Aries

    Numerology Prediction for September 3 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 3, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for September 2 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 2, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 2 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2022: Be careful Aries, Virgo; good day for Taurus & more

    Recent Stories

    Tripura on agenda during PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet next week: Report AJR

    Tripura on agenda during PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet next week: Report

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad

    Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye poster revealed drb

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye’s poster revealed

    US Open 2022: Serena Williams ousted by Ajla Tomljanovic in Round 3 as Twitter celebrates her illustrious career end-ayh

    US Open 2022: Serena ousted by Tomljanovic in Round 3 as Twitter celebrates her illustrious career end

    Teacher Day 2022 Shah Rukh Khan Sushmita Sen to Boman Irani 8 stars and their iconic roles drb

    Teacher’s Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen to Boman Irani, 8 stars and their iconic roles

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon