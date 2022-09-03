Teacher’s Day 2022: 5 things you can gift your mentor on ‘Shikshak Diwas’

If you are confused about what to gift your teacher or your mentor on Teacher’s Day 2022, then fret not; we got your back. Here are six amazing gift ideas that you can consider giving to your favourite teacher, as a way of saying ‘thank you’ and paying your tribute to them.

With Teacher’s Day 2022 just around the corner, we all have been thinking of possible ways to convey to our dear teachers and mentors about how important they are to us, and how grateful we are to them for their presence in their lives. It is no secret that a teacher plays a vital role in the upbringing of a child. From showing the difference and importance between just and unjust to giving valuable life lessons, there is so much that a teacher does for his/her student. And to acknowledge those selfless efforts, we celebrate Teacher’s Day, every year on September 5. While the day approaches, here are five gifting ideas that you may consider giving to your teacher, as a gesture of saying ‘thank you’ to them; check out.

A diary: You have always seen teachers walking around the school/college campus with their diaries. So, get a personalised diary made for them, preferably with a day planner, which will help them jot down important things and events, as well as plan their days better.

Personalised pen: There is nothing better than gifting a pen to a teacher. Instead of buying a normal pen, add a touch of personalisation to it; get a personalised pen for your mentor and see how much they love the idea.

Coffee mug: We have often seen those coffee mugs that have written ‘Best Teacher’ on them. Well, honestly speaking, it makes an amazing gift option on the occasion of Teacher’s Day 2022.

Plant sapling: There is no doubt that teachers have nurtured us into good human beings. They have taken care of us in the most humble ways, showered their love and blessings on us, and were always looking out for us. And thus, you can be sure that if you gift a sapling to your teacher, it will always remind them of you, and will be taken care of in the most loving manner.

