World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year

In October every year, the world celebrates World Teachers' Day to honour and pay tribute to all teachers. The day is celebrated to recognise the important role that teachers and mentors play in students' lives. Teachers' day is observed on September 5 in India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, while World Teachers' Day is observed on October 5. Since 1994, the day has been observed to honour teachers for their contributions to students, to consider issues concerning teachers and teaching, and to focus on appreciation, assessment, and necessary changes for teachers.

Know the theme of World Teachers' Day 2022:

World Teachers' Day is celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, with the theme "The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers."

Know the history of World Teachers' Day:

The day celebrates the marking of 'teaching in freedom' in 1996, established in 1994 in response to the UNESCO Recommendation concerning teachers. This day was launched to promote teacher assistance and raise awareness of teachers' importance in meeting future generations' needs.

World Teachers' Day celebrates the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommendation on teacher status. To supplement the 1966 recommendation, the recommendation concerning the status of higher education teaching personnel was adopted in 1997.

About the significance and celebration of World Teachers' Day:

On World Teachers' Day, teachers' service and educational contributions are recognised. It is an opportunity to consider the difficulties associated with the teaching profession. This day is an opportunity to resolve teaching profession issues and recognise teachers' rights and responsibilities.

According to a joint statement issued by Unesco, ILO, Unicef, and Education International, "We are not only honouring all teachers on World Teachers' Day. We urge countries to invest in and prioritise them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner can access a qualified and supported teacher."

This day was launched to promote teacher assistance and raise awareness about teachers' importance in meeting future generations' needs. The day is observed in approximately 100 countries around the world. On this day, programmes honouring teachers are held in schools and colleges.

