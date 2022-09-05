Teachers’ Day 2022: Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp

Radhakrishnan was an expert in comparative religion and philosophy and an interpreter of the Upanishads. His enthusiasm for education and commitment to it have been incredible.

From 1939 to 1948, Dr. Radhakrishnan served as Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) fourth vice-chancellor. From 1952 to 1962, he served as India's first vice president; from 1962 to 1967, he was the country's second president. He was the one who proposed designating his birthday as Teachers' Day.

Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

On September 5, 1888, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan was born in India. The inaugural Teachers' Day was observed on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday, and this is something that we all need to be aware of. A scholar named Radhakrishnan was born into a Telugu household.

Teachers Day: History and Significance

He instructed his students to honour this day as Teachers' Day rather than designating it as a special occasion. This was done to recognise the positive impact that teachers had on society. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, began observing September 5 as Teacher's Day after that. This day honours all teachers for their efforts and contributions to the advancement of education in society.

Check Inspiring Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

“Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

“It is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity.”

“Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world.”

“A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.”

“Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”

“The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”

“The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life”. Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”

“God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.”

“When we think we know we cease to learn.”

True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.”

“Religion is behavior and not mere belief.”

“anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava.

