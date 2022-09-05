Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teachers’ Day 2022: Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp

    September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

    Teachers Day 202 Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Radhakrishnan was an expert in comparative religion and philosophy and an interpreter of the Upanishads. His enthusiasm for education and commitment to it have been incredible.

    From 1939 to 1948, Dr. Radhakrishnan served as Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) fourth vice-chancellor. From 1952 to 1962, he served as India's first vice president; from 1962 to 1967, he was the country's second president. He was the one who proposed designating his birthday as Teachers' Day.

    Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?
    On September 5, 1888, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan was born in India. The inaugural Teachers' Day was observed on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday, and this is something that we all need to be aware of. A scholar named Radhakrishnan was born into a Telugu household. 

    Teachers Day: History and Significance
    He instructed his students to honour this day as Teachers' Day rather than designating it as a special occasion. This was done to recognise the positive impact that teachers had on society. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, began observing September 5 as Teacher's Day after that. This day honours all teachers for their efforts and contributions to the advancement of education in society.

    Check Inspiring Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
    “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day.”
    “It is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity.”
    “Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world.”
    “A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.”
    “Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”
    “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”
    “The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life”. Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”
    “God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.”
    “When we think we know we cease to learn.”
    True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.”
    “Religion is behavior and not mere belief.”
    “anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava.
     

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 5, 2022: Aries, Scorpio to have a good day; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 5 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 5 to September 11 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 5 to September 11

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for September 5 to September 11 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 5 to September 11

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from September 5 to September 11 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 5 to September 11

    Recent Stories

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 5, 2022: Aries, Scorpio to have a good day; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 5 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 5 to September 11 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 5 to September 11

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for September 5 to September 11 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 5 to September 11

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from September 5 to September 11 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 5 to September 11

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon