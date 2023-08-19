Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Humanitarian Day: Date, history, theme and significance

    Know all about the date, history and significance of World Humanitarian Day, 2023. Understand how this day is observed to applaud the contribution people put in for the struggle to make a more compassionate world.  ---by Leona Merlin Antony

    World Humanitarian Day: Date, history, theme and significance
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    World Humanitarian Day is an international day observed to pay respects to the people who have submitted their lives for humanitarian concerns. The humanitarian principles that we uplift today are borrowed from the works of the International Committee of Red Cross Society. The day remembers the tragic bombing that happened against the UN Headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq in 2003. 

    Date:
    World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19th of every year on the exact day of the mass suicide bombing that happened in Baghdad (2003).

    History: 
    It was 20 years ago that the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq was attacked on August 19, 2003. It is also known as the Canal Hotel Bombing. This suicide truck bombing killed 22 people amongst which the United Nations Special Representative in Iraq Sérgio Vieira de Mello was present. More than 100 were wounded Amin Mekki Medani, human rights lawyer being on the list. The  United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq was created five days prior to the bombing and it was understood that the blast was targeting this formation. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by UN Humanitarian (@un_ocha)


    Theme:
    The core principles advocated by this year’s campaign are humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Humanitarians all over the world commit to work for the benefit of the weak and fight against othering of any kind. Sometimes, it demands a bit more than you can offer. World Humanitarian Day 2023 throws light to this fact and the United Nations has shared this year's theme as #NoMatterWhat. The needs and problems of the marginalised and silenced economy are also put to the forefront to help them in their struggles. No matter the hardships, blood, sweat, tears, politics, hostilities, race, religion, or creed. shares that what matters is not which side you are on, but to know that we will always be by the side of the oppressed.


    Significance:
    From conflict zones to natural disasters, humanitarian workers provide life-saving aid, medical care, food, clean water, and shelter to those in need. Their dedication plays a vital role in restoring dignity, rebuilding communities, and fostering resilience.  It sheds light on ongoing crises, promotes an understanding of the needs of affected populations, and urges the international community to respond with compassion and solidarity. Therefore, World Humanitarian Day contributes a very significant role in today's world.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
