    World Breastfeeding Week: 5 benefits of breastfeeding for both baby and mother

    Breastfeeding can help protect baby and mom against certain illnesses and diseases. Here are some important reasons one should opt for breastfeeding

    World Breastfeeding Week: 5 benefits of breastfeeding for both baby and mother
    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    Both moms and newborns can benefit from breastfeeding in terms of health. A newborn receives the best nourishment from breast milk, promoting growth and development. Additionally, breastfeeding can assist the mother and the baby inward off several ailments and disorders.

    Here are 5 benefits of breastfeeding for babies.

    • For the majority of newborns, breast milk is the best source of nutrients.
    • The mother's breast milk will vary as the infant develops to satisfy his or her nutritional demands.
    • Babies who are breastfed may be more resistant to several short- and long-term illnesses and disorders.
    • Breastfed babies are less likely to develop asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, and SIDS (SIDS). Babies who are breastfed are also less likely to get stomach illnesses and ear infections.
    • Antibodies from the mother are passed on to the infant through breast milk. These antibodies aid infants' immune system development and shield them against disease.

    Everywhere and at any moment, mothers can breastfeed:

    Mothers may feed their infants on the move without preparing bottles or mixing formulas. Breastfeeding while travelling can also provide comfort for infants whose regular schedule is disturbed.

    The risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure in mothers can be decreased by breastfeeding.

    The mother's health also benefits from breastfeeding! Type 2 diabetes, certain malignancies, and high blood pressure are less prevalent in breastfeeding mothers.

    The American Academy of Pediatrics advises mothers to breastfeed exclusively for about six months, then to continue while weaning their babies onto complementary meals until they are at least 12 months old.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
