Want a naturally glowing skin? Use these 4 home remedies

If your skin has become dull because of dust and pollution, try these home remedies that will help you to get naturally glowing skin. All you need are these four ingredients that can easily be found in the kitchen.

Dust, dirt and pollution often cause our skin to look lose out on its natural glow and appear to be dull. Other than these factors, things such as stress, anxiety, and lack of water also leads to breakout and dullness. Therefore, it is often recommended that one must have a good skin routine that includes cleansing, moisturising, and toning. If you too have been feeling that your skin looks dull, then here are four home remedies which you can use to regain the natural glow on your face. The best about these remedies is that the ingredients can easily be found in one’s kitchen.

Turmeric: One of the best ingredients that you can find in your kitchen for naturally glowing skin is turmeric powder. The antiseptic elements of turmeric not only heal your skin damages such as breakouts and acne but also helps in bringing back the skin's natural glow. Making a turmeric face pack using besan (gram flour) turmeric face pack can prove to be very effective. Just mix both the ingredients using plain or rose water, apply it evenly on the face, let it sit for a while and then later scrub it off. Once that is done, wash your face with cold water. Don't forget to apply a moisturiser at the end of it.

Coconut oil: With age, the dryness in the skin starts increasing and the natural oil starts disappearing. In this case, the skin starts to appear dull. If you are also facing this kind of problem, then start using coconut oil on your face. It will act as a coolant to the skin as well as protect it from the sun. Don't go overboard with its application, instead use just a thin layer of it to see the magic it does. The best time to use it is before going to the bed.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel is like a gift of nature. Applying it on the face daily or at least twice a week helps in getting rid of many skin problems such as dullness and scars. In case you have oily skin, then aloe gel will so help you in keeping that in control. Aloe vera gel is rich in vitamins A, C and E which help in keeping the skin healthy.

