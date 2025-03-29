Ugadi 2025: Understanding history, sciene behind mythology, rituals and more

Read Full Article

Ugadi is a Hindu festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. This festival is also known as the new year according to the Hindu Mythology. There is a lot of science behind the celebration of this festival.

History of Ugadi:

Hindu festival 'Ugadi' is a celebration of the beginning of new year according to Hindu Lunisolar calendar. The term 'Ugadi' is dervied from Sanskrit Literature where yuga means age and Adi means beginning. This festival is a symbol of new era which means the year. According to Hindu mythology, Ugadi is the day that Lord Brahma created the universe and the cycle of time also started.

Science behind Mythology

Ugadi represents new beginnings and celebrates win of good over evil. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Ugadi is considered as the traditional new year. This festival marks the seasonal change to Spring and the harvest season. Ugadi is considered as an auspicious day to start new ventures and seek blessings for good fortune.

Date of Ugadi 2025

Ugadi is celebrated on 30th march, sunday in 2025. This festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in Hindu Lunisolar calendar. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 4:27 PM on March 29 and ends at 12:49 PM on March 30, making it a day of spiritual and cultural importance.

Traditional Rituals

Ugadi celebrations begin with an oil bath to cleanse the body and soul. Homes are cleaned and decorated with flowers, mango leaf torans and vibrant rangoli designs. Devotees prepare a special dish called Ugadi Pachadi, which combines six flavours—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy, and tangy—symbolizing the different emotions of life. The Panchanga Sravanam, or reading of the Hindu predictions for the coming year, is a key ritual.

Cultural Celebrations

Ugadi is celebrated by embracing social harmony. Families gather to perform pujas, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals. Traditional dishes like Holige, Puliyogare, and Payasam are prepared. People wear new clothes and participate in community events, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of the festival.

Regional Variations

While Ugadi is primarily celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, similar festivals are observed across India. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, while in Tamil Nadu, it is known as Puthandu. Despite regional differences, the essence of welcoming a fresh start remains universal.

