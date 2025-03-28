Healthy Eating: 5 south Indian inspired low calorie lunch recipes

Read Full Article

South Indian cuisine is a treasure that is flavorful and healthy at the same time. There are many options that are best for the low-calorie lunch options. If you are looking for light food that keeps your energy levels on mark for the entire day, here are your best options.

7 south Indian inspired low calorie lunch recipes:

1. Vegetable Idli

Vegetable idli is a light food that is loaded with lots of veggies to give your body the essential nutrients in the required measurements.

Ingredients:

Idli batter

grated carrots

chopped beans

peas

Recipe:

Mix the vegetables into the idli batter and stir well to form a perfect consistency.

Steam the batter in idli molds for 10-12 minutes. Serve with coconut chutney or tomato chutney.

Why It's Healthy:

Steamed and packed with fiber from vegetables without deep frying and spices so it's light yet filling.

2. Lemon Rasam with Brown Rice

Ingredients:

Tamarind

lemon juice

tomatoes

spices (cumin, black pepper)

cooked brown rice.

Recipe:

Prepare rasam by boiling tamarind water with spices and tomatoes. Add lemon juice at the end.

Serve with a small portion of brown rice.

Why It's Healthy:

Lemon rasam and rice has a low calorie count and is rich in antioxidants, which aids digestion.

3. Cabbage Poriyal

Ingredients:

Finely chopped cabbage

mustard seeds

curry leaves

green chiles

grated coconut

Recipe:

Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chilies in minimal oil.

Add cabbage and cook until tender. Garnish with coconut.

Why It's Healthy:

Cabbage is known for being high in fiber and low in calories; it goes well with any main dish to fill the nutrient content that your body needs.

ALSO READ: 7 best Potassium-Rich foods for Healthy diet

4. Ragi Dosa

Ingredients:

Ragi flour

water

salt

Oil for cooking.

Recipe:

Make a thin batter with ragi flour and water mixed without lumps.

Cook on a non-stick pan like a dosa. Serve with chutney.

Why It's Healthy:

Ragi dosa is rich in calcium and fiber; it's a nutritious alternative to regular dosa.

5. Masala Oats

Ingredients:

Oats

mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans)

mustard seeds

curry leaves

spices

Recipe:

Sauté mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Add vegetables, oats, and water. Cook until soft and flavorful.

Why It's Healthy:

Masala oats is packed with nutrients from veggies and oats. With high fiber and low calories, it keeps you full for longer.

ALSO READ: Easy Pad Thai Recipe: Make Bangkok's Famous Dish at Home

Latest Videos