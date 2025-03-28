Healthy Eating: 5 south Indian inspired low calorie lunch recipes
These dishes are not only low in calories but also rich in nutrients, making them perfect for a healthy and satisfying lunch.
South Indian cuisine is a treasure that is flavorful and healthy at the same time. There are many options that are best for the low-calorie lunch options. If you are looking for light food that keeps your energy levels on mark for the entire day, here are your best options.
7 south Indian inspired low calorie lunch recipes:
1. Vegetable Idli
Vegetable idli is a light food that is loaded with lots of veggies to give your body the essential nutrients in the required measurements.
Ingredients:
Idli batter
grated carrots
chopped beans
peas
Recipe:
Mix the vegetables into the idli batter and stir well to form a perfect consistency.
Steam the batter in idli molds for 10-12 minutes. Serve with coconut chutney or tomato chutney.
Why It's Healthy:
Steamed and packed with fiber from vegetables without deep frying and spices so it's light yet filling.
2. Lemon Rasam with Brown Rice
Ingredients:
Tamarind
lemon juice
tomatoes
spices (cumin, black pepper)
cooked brown rice.
Recipe:
Prepare rasam by boiling tamarind water with spices and tomatoes. Add lemon juice at the end.
Serve with a small portion of brown rice.
Why It's Healthy:
Lemon rasam and rice has a low calorie count and is rich in antioxidants, which aids digestion.
3. Cabbage Poriyal
Ingredients:
Finely chopped cabbage
mustard seeds
curry leaves
green chiles
grated coconut
Recipe:
Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chilies in minimal oil.
Add cabbage and cook until tender. Garnish with coconut.
Why It's Healthy:
Cabbage is known for being high in fiber and low in calories; it goes well with any main dish to fill the nutrient content that your body needs.
4. Ragi Dosa
Ingredients:
Ragi flour
water
salt
Oil for cooking.
Recipe:
Make a thin batter with ragi flour and water mixed without lumps.
Cook on a non-stick pan like a dosa. Serve with chutney.
Why It's Healthy:
Ragi dosa is rich in calcium and fiber; it's a nutritious alternative to regular dosa.
5. Masala Oats
Ingredients:
Oats
mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans)
mustard seeds
curry leaves
spices
Recipe:
Sauté mustard seeds and curry leaves.
Add vegetables, oats, and water. Cook until soft and flavorful.
Why It's Healthy:
Masala oats is packed with nutrients from veggies and oats. With high fiber and low calories, it keeps you full for longer.
