Want to improve your SEX drive? Avocados to Saffron to Almonds and more food for healthy sex life

Here is a list of 9 useful food items to help you to have an amazing, healthy sex life. These tips are for both men and women; read on

Some individuals contend that body-part-shaped meals can stimulate sex drive, but alcohol is thought to be bad for a healthy sex life since it raises desire but lowers performance. Here are some helpful food items that will help...take a look



Arginine, present in almonds, relaxes blood arteries and enhances circulation. You may keep an erection by eating almonds, which contain this amino acid.



According to reports, watermelon boosts sexual desire and aids in erection. They also include citrulline, which allows the body to produce amino acids and arginine. Arginine is in charge of maintaining vascular health.



Peaches have a lot of vitamin C, which raises sperm counts and sperm quality. Peaches also have significant quantities of vitamin C, which helps to lower infertility.



Because coffee is a stimulant, it increases your sex energy. The stimulant effects of coffee may increase arousal.



Vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium are all abundant in avocados.

Zinc is a mineral that is abundant in the seeds of strawberries and raspberries and is essential for both men and women to have sex. Zinc regulates the testosterone level in males, which is in charge of sperm production. Women's bodies can more easily prepare for sex when they take high doses of zinc.



For a healthy sex drive, folic acid and vitamin B6 are essential. The body receives energy from folic acid while the hormones are stabilised by vitamin B6.

To increase fertility, increase your intake of nuts. Walnuts improve the sperm's quality. It enhances the sperm's shape, motion, and vitality.

Protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B are all present in steak. Due to their ability to increase libido, these substances are essential for both men and women.

