    What is fatty liver? 5 steps to help reverse this disease

    Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver cells.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver cells. This buildup of fat can lead to inflammation and liver damage if left untreated. Here are five steps to help reverse fatty liver disease:

    Adopt a Healthy Diet

    Focus on consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit your intake of processed foods, saturated fats, refined sugars, and sugary beverages, as these can contribute to liver fat accumulation.

    Maintain a Healthy Weight

    Aim to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through a combination of regular exercise and a nutritious diet. Losing excess weight can help reduce fat accumulation in the liver and improve liver function.

    Exercise Regularly

    Engage in regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming, for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Exercise helps burn calories, promote weight loss, and improve insulin sensitivity, all of which are beneficial for reversing fatty liver disease.

    Limit Alcohol Consumption

    Alcohol can exacerbate liver damage and contribute to the progression of fatty liver disease. If you have fatty liver disease, it's essential to limit or abstain from alcohol consumption altogether to prevent further liver damage.

    Manage Medical Conditions

    Control underlying medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, as these conditions can increase the risk of fatty liver disease and its complications. Follow your healthcare provider's recommendations for medication management, lifestyle modifications, and regular monitoring.

    By adopting these lifestyle changes and working closely with your healthcare provider, you can improve liver health, reduce fat accumulation in the liver, and potentially reverse fatty liver disease. It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized guidance and monitoring, especially if you have underlying medical conditions or advanced liver disease.

