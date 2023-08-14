Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss to skin health: Know 6 amazing benefits of moringa powder

    Explore the wonders of moringa powder and its array of benefits for overall health. Discover its nutrient-rich composition and how incorporating this superfood into your diet can promote wellness and vitality.

    Weight loss to skin health: Know 6 amazing benefits of moringa powder LMA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    The moringa tree's leaves also known as drumstick leaves, are used to make moringa powder, a nutritional powerhouse with numerous health advantages. Here are six factors that explain why moringa powder is known as a superfood:

    1. Weight Loss

    Moringa powder is believed to aid weight loss due to its high fibre content, which can promote a feeling of fullness and reduce overeating. Additionally, its potential to regulate blood sugar levels and increase metabolism may contribute to a more effective weight management strategy.

    2. Antioxidant Boost

    Rich in antioxidants, moringa helps combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and protect cells from damage, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

    3. Natural Energy Enhancer

    Moringa provides a natural energy boost due to its nutrient content, making it an excellent choice for those looking to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

    ALSO READ: What is National tattoo removal day? Know these 6 facts

    4. Supports Immune Health

    The immune-boosting properties of moringa can help strengthen your body's defences, promoting overall wellness and resilience.

    5. Aids Digestion

    Moringa contains fibre that supports healthy digestion, alleviating digestive issues and promoting regular bowel movements.

    ALSO READ: National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent

    6. Skin and Hair Benefits

    The vitamins and minerals in moringa contribute to healthy skin and hair. Its antioxidants may also help combat skin ageing and promote a youthful glow.

     

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bid farewell to discomfort: 7 practical tips for relieving Constipation MSW EAI

    Bid farewell to discomfort: 7 practical tips for relieving Constipation

    What is National tattoo removal day? Know these 6 facts LMA

    What is National tattoo removal day? Know these 6 facts

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent LMA

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day AJR

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day

    Revitalize Your Mornings: 7 energizing exercises for a vibrant day ahead MSW EAI

    Revitalize Your Mornings: 7 energizing exercises for a vibrant day ahead

    Recent Stories

    Biryani to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian lunch items to impress guests RBA EAI

    Biryani to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian lunch items to impress guests

    Bid farewell to discomfort: 7 practical tips for relieving Constipation MSW EAI

    Bid farewell to discomfort: 7 practical tips for relieving Constipation

    7 nuts that can boost your weight loss journey gcw eai

    7 nuts that can boost your weight loss journey

    Tecno Pova 5 Pova 5 Pro price announced to go on sale from August 22 gcw

    Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro price announced; to go on sale from August 22

    7 best meditation apps for stress relief LMA

    7 best meditation apps for stress relief

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon