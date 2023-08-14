Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent

    On National Financial Awareness Day, discover the pivotal role of financial stability in women's lives. Learn why economic empowerment matters and how it influences various aspects of women's well-being and future prospects. by Leona Merlin Antony
                 

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Women's lives are deeply impacted by financial stability, which has a significant impact on their level of economic independence, aspirations for their careers, and general well-being. Let's explore the significance of financial security for women on National Financial Awareness Day:


    1. Independence and Empowerment
    When women are financially secure, they are able to make independent decisions regarding their careers, investments, and personal goals. Their sense of control over their lives is fostered, which boosts their self-assurance and self-esteem.


    2. Employment Opportunities
    Women can seek education, training, and employment prospects when they have enough financial resources. Women can overcome gender obstacles and get access to better-paying positions by investing in their professional development, which will eventually help to close the gender wage gap.


    3. Long-Term Security
    Women who are financially secure have a safety net, ensuring they are ready for unforeseen life events like illness, job loss, or taking care of their families. Their mental and emotional health depend on this security.

    ALSO READ: Perfect Pairings: Know what meat to match with which liquor for culinary harmony


    4. Innovation and entrepreneurship
    Financially well-off women are better able to pursue business opportunities and support economic progress. The odds of success for women-led firms and innovation are increased with adequate funding and resources.

    5. Retirement & Financial Planning
    Because women tend to live longer than men do in retirement, financial planning is crucial. Early financial stability paves the way for women to invest and save, guaranteeing a pleasant retirement and lowering the likelihood of financial dependency.

    ALSO READ: Empowering Recovery: 6 essential tips for navigating Postpartum Depression

    6. Breaking Social Norms
    Women who are financially secure are more able to question social norms and established gender roles. They are able to prioritize their goals without being constrained by money issues, which promotes an inclusive and equal society.


     

