    Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The ingenious desert hack that's taking the Internet by storm - WATCH

    This article delves into the viral sensation of the 'tiramisu drawer' concept, offering insights into how restaurants efficiently serve this beloved Italian dessert, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to try it themselves.

    Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The ingenious desert hack that's taking the Internet by storm - WATCH snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Satisfying our sweet tooth is a universal pleasure, and no matter the cuisine, we often conclude our meals with a delightful dessert. Whether it's the comforting sweetness of a gulab jamun or the indulgence of a delectable cheesecake, restaurants offer a wide array of dessert options to cater to everyone's taste buds. But have you ever wondered how restaurants manage to whip up these delectable desserts so swiftly, serving them within minutes of ordering? A viral video making rounds on Instagram may provide some insights into this intriguing process.

    This viral video, shared on Instagram reels, features a fascinating concept known as the 'tiramisu drawer.' It has captured the curiosity of internet users, and understandably so. In this short clip, the restaurant staff demonstrates the concept, shedding light on how they efficiently prepare and serve tiramisu, a beloved Italian dessert.

    The video was originally posted by Onda Pasta Bar, a popular restaurant located in Manchester. In a remarkably short span of time, the video has garnered over 20.9 million views and received 588k likes. The captivating clip showcases an entire storage drawer dedicated exclusively to tiramisu. In the video, a restaurant staff member is seen scooping a generous portion of tiramisu and elegantly plating it. This ingenious approach ensures that the delectable dessert is swiftly prepared and ready to be enjoyed without any delay.

    The restaurant humorously captioned the video, "We’ve got a tiramisu drawer so we can scoop to order when it’s busy in service. People seem pretty keen on having one in their bedside table, we’re looking into it."

    Unsurprisingly, the video prompted a flurry of comments and reactions from viewers who were genuinely impressed by the concept of a tiramisu drawer. One user exclaimed, "I need a tiramisu drawer," while another playfully remarked, "I didn't know that somebody was supposed to be coming by refilling my drawers with tiramisu, but now I'm very angry that they've apparently been missing my house."

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
