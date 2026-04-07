Planning to build a house right next to or opposite a Shiva temple? Wondering if the temple tower's shadow can fall on your home? Here’s a look at what Vastu Shastra and Agama rules have to say about it.

New Delhi: Many people believe that living near a temple brings peace and blessings. However, according to Vastu Shastra, having a house too close to a place of worship isn't always a good idea. The rules get even stricter when it comes to a Shiva temple.

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Vastu experts say that the shadow of a temple should never fall on your house, as it can bring negative consequences for the residents. For a Shiva temple, the recommended minimum distance for a house is 750 metres. For other temples, Vastu suggests a house should not be within a 30-foot radius. A general rule of thumb is that no matter which temple it is, its shadow must not fall on your home, and your main entrance shouldn't directly face the temple.

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If a house is built too close to a temple complex, the residents may find it difficult to progress in life. The home might have a constant feeling of sadness, and it may lack positive energy and vibrancy. Vastu experts warn that if a temple's shadow falls on a house, it could lead to a string of failures, illnesses, and misfortunes. The owner of the house may struggle to grow professionally and could face significant financial losses.

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Furthermore, if the main door of the house is directly opposite the temple or its flagpole (kodikambam), it is considered a major Vastu defect. This could reportedly lead to problems like child loss, infertility, poverty, and chronic diseases. It might also cause high expenses and create several obstacles in planned tasks, severely affecting both income and health.

According to Vastu Shastra, the shadow of the temple's main tower (gopuram) should not fall on your house. The afternoon shadow is considered particularly inauspicious, as it is believed to reduce the mental peace of the residents. A house should never be located directly in front of a Shiva temple's entrance or in a spot where Lord Shiva's gaze (drishti) falls directly. It is said that the energy from the deity's gaze is too powerful and intense for an ordinary person to handle.

Another important rule is that your house should never be taller than the temple's tower. This is seen as a sign of disrespect to the deity, as the god's abode should always be the highest structure in the vicinity. It's also advised to maintain a good distance between the temple's boundary wall and your house wall. A gap of at least 100 to 200 feet is considered ideal for ensuring peace and prosperity.