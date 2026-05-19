Blinkit's 'Scream Challenge' has become a viral social media movement where users scream into their phones to get discounts on ice cream. The trend has flooded Instagram with reels of people, including children and entire families, participating in what's being called one of Blinkit's wildest marketing campaigns.

What began as a straightforward ice cream campaign has evolved into one of the loudest and most disorderly movements on social media. Instagram reels and short-video sites are being overtaken by Blinkit's popular 'Scream Challenge', where people scream into their phones while placing ice cream orders in an effort to get discounts, raise their points or just produce viral material. The challenge seems absurd, which is precisely why it is so popular on the internet.

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On social media, people are recording themselves yelling loudly in bedrooms, balconies, offices, dorm rooms, and even inside parked automobiles. While some are converting the trend into dramatic plays, parody films, and meme content, others are competing with pals.

Take A Look At Viral Trend

And now, many parents have added another layer to the chaos: getting their children involved to scream on their behalf.

Social Media Reacts, Instagram Flooded With Reels

A number of people started uploading videos of kids screaming into phones as adults laughed and documented the emotions as the challenge became viral online.

Kids have become the "ultimate cheat code" for the challenge, according to many social media users, because adults just can't match their loudness levels.

One user said on a viral clip, "Kids were made for this challenge."

"Indian parents really said teamwork makes the dream work," someone else remarked.

Some videos show entire families participating together, with children enthusiastically yelling while parents cheer them on in the background. The clips have quickly become some of the most shared content linked to the trend. The campaign has quickly grown into a significant social media sensation.

These days, Instagram feeds are full of producers experimenting with more dramatic edits, louder screams, and exaggerated reactions. While some people utilise fictitious comments or cinematic effects to make the challenge appear more difficult than it actually is, others pretend to "warm up" before yelling.

Several influencers and meme pages have also jumped onto the trend, helping push it further into mainstream internet culture.

Many users described it as one of Blinkit’s “wildest” marketing campaigns so far.

“This is the most Gen Z thing I’ve seen all week,” one social media user wrote.

Another wrote, "Crazy."

"Neighbours must think something terrible is happening but it's just people trying to get cheaper ice cream," said a third.