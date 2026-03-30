Water in the kitchen isn't just for daily use. According to Vastu, it's a major source of energy. Placing it correctly can create a peaceful and positive atmosphere in your home.
Vastu Shastra says that the direction in which you keep water can determine your home's progress. The wrong spot increases negativity, while the right one brings happiness.
Keeping water in the kitchen's Ishan Kon, or the North-East direction, is considered the most auspicious. This boosts the flow of positive energy and helps maintain peace at home.
If you don't have space in the North-East, you can keep the water in the North direction. This direction is linked to wealth, which can help strengthen your financial situation.
Each night, clean your kitchen’s North-East corner(Ishan Kon) and place a glass of fresh water. In the morning, pour it on plants to help reduce negativity at home.
Avoid keeping water near the gas stove or burner. The combination of fire and water elements can create an imbalance, which might lead to stress and health issues in the family.
Always keep fresh water in a clean container and keep the area tidy. Placing a soft light near the water is believed to activate positive energy and maintain happiness in the home.
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