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Vastu Tips: one-glass water trick can change your luck overnight

According to Vastu Shastra, a small and easy remedy involving just a glass of water in your kitchen can bring significant positive changes to your life.
lifestyle Mar 30 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Getty
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Kitchen water is considered a source of energy

Water in the kitchen isn't just for daily use. According to Vastu, it's a major source of energy. Placing it correctly can create a peaceful and positive atmosphere in your home.

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The right direction for water placement can change the energy

Vastu Shastra says that the direction in which you keep water can determine your home's progress. The wrong spot increases negativity, while the right one brings happiness.

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The most auspicious spot for water in the kitchen

Keeping water in the kitchen's Ishan Kon, or the North-East direction, is considered the most auspicious. This boosts the flow of positive energy and helps maintain peace at home.

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You can also keep water in the North direction of the kitchen

If you don't have space in the North-East, you can keep the water in the North direction. This direction is linked to wealth, which can help strengthen your financial situation.

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Try this simple water remedy at night

Each night, clean your kitchen’s North-East corner(Ishan Kon) and place a glass of fresh water. In the morning, pour it on plants to help reduce negativity at home.

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It's important to avoid these kitchen mistakes

Avoid keeping water near the gas stove or burner. The combination of fire and water elements can create an imbalance, which might lead to stress and health issues in the family.

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A soft light near water activates positive energy

Always keep fresh water in a clean container and keep the area tidy. Placing a soft light near the water is believed to activate positive energy and maintain happiness in the home.

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