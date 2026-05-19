5 Quick Home Remedies for Mosquito Bite Itch and Swelling Relief
The monsoon is finally here, giving us a break from the crazy heat. But with the rains come the mosquitoes, and that means the risk of dengue and malaria. If you get bitten, don't just keep scratching!
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera has amazing anti-inflammatory properties. Just take some of its fresh gel and rub it well on the area where the mosquito bit you.
Ice Cube
An ice cube can do wonders to stop the swelling from a mosquito bite. Just wrap one in a cotton cloth and press it gently on the bite mark.
Basil
Basil is a powerful medicinal plant with many benefits. Boil a few of its leaves in water. Once it cools, dip a cotton cloth in it and dab it on the bite.
Honey
Honey is great for your skin and can help with bites too. Applying a small drop on the mosquito bite will help reduce both the swelling and the annoying itch.
Onion
You can use a simple onion to stop the itching and swelling. Just cut a small slice and place it directly on the spot where the mosquito bit you.
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