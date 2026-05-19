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Hotel Hygiene Alert: Hidden Germ Hotspots Lurking Inside Your Room Worse Than Toilet Seat!
You see a sparkling clean room, fresh bedsheets, and a pleasant smell, and you think the room is totally hygienic, right? But the reality is often very different. Don't let the shiny surfaces fool you.
The hotel bathroom isn't always the dirtiest place
1. TV Remote
2. Decorative Cushions and Runners
Those attractive decorative cushions and colourful bed runners look great, but they are huge breeding grounds for bacteria. Staff change the white bedsheets after every guest, but they might not wash these cushions for months. Guests often throw dusty bags or shoes on them, making them extremely unhygienic. For your health, it's best to take them off the bed and keep them aside.
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3. Electric Kettle or Coffee Maker
The electric kettle in your room can also be a hub for germs. People assume boiling water cleans everything, but the inside of the machine needs to be clean too. If staff don't clean it regularly, bacteria or fungus can grow inside. Some travellers wash the kettle well before using it, while others avoid using the hotel kettle completely.
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4. Drinking Glass
Other Dirty Items
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