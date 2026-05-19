2 6 Image Credit : AI Image

1. TV Remote

The TV remote is one of the most-used items in a hotel room. Every guest uses it, but not always with clean hands. It's tough to properly clean the remote's small buttons and corners. Housekeeping staff, often in a hurry, might just wipe the surface. This leaves behind food stains, germs from sneezes, and bacteria from dirty hands. That's why smart travellers clean the remote with a tissue or sanitiser as soon as they check in.