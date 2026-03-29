Vastu Shastra: Buying a street-facing house? Here's the science behind it
In Vastu Shastra, 'Veedhi Potu' is a big deal. Anyone buying a new plot or building a house first checks if the property has this issue. So, what exactly is a 'Veedhi Potu'? What are its effects, and is there any science to it? Let's find out.
What is a 'Veedhi Potu'?
Types of 'Veedhi Potu' and Their Effects
Vastu says not all street thrusts are harmful. Depending on the direction, some bring great fortune while others cause serious problems. A Northeast 'Veedhi Potu' is considered very auspicious, bringing wealth and fame. However, those in the Southwest, Northwest, and some in the Southeast can lead to financial loss, health issues, or family disputes.
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The Scientific Reason Behind 'Veedhi Potu'
Safety and Social Reasons
Beyond science, practical safety issues are a big reason to avoid a 'Veedhi Potu'. There's always a risk of a vehicle losing control or its brakes failing and crashing directly into the house. Also, your privacy is compromised as anyone on the street can see right inside. This constant feeling of being watched can cause mental stress.
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Remedies
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