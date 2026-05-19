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Salman Khan Fitness Secrets Revealed: Diet and Workout Plan Behind His Fit Body at 60
Salman Khan, even at 60+, continues to stay fit and active. In a recent interview, he shared his simple fitness routine, disciplined workouts, and lifestyle habits that help him maintain strength and an impressive physique.
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Image Credit : X@Salmankhan
Fit Salman Khan, even at 60
Salman Khan is one actor who has kept himself completely fit, even at 60. His charming look at this age still attracts fans. But what's the secret to his fitness? Salman himself revealed it in an interview.
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No belief in cheat meals
Salman Khan recently spoke to 'Variety India' about his diet and fitness routine. He revealed that despite major changes in his body over the years, he doesn't believe in the concept of a 'cheat meal'.
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Every day is a cheat meal for me
In the interview, Salman Khan said, 'For me, every day is like a cheat meal. I'd rather work out for an extra 20 minutes or an hour in the gym. But I will definitely eat. I eat whatever I want to eat.'
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What's special in the diet?
Salman Khan explained, 'No matter how tasty the food is, I only take one spoon of rice. I don't touch roti at all. That's it. I try to get all the protein I need from that one spoon of rice itself.'
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Doesn't follow a strict diet?
In 2025, some media reports claimed Salman Khan doesn't follow a strict diet. He eats home-cooked food, especially meals prepared by his mother. His diet includes dal, eggs, chicken, fish, rice, and vegetables. He understands food's importance and doesn't overeat. Not overindulging and controlling portions is the real secret to his health.
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Image Credit : instagram
What's his workout routine like?
Salman Khan works out 6 days a week and never misses a session. His trainer, Rakesh Udiyar, said in an interview that Salman does strength training along with some high-intensity exercises. He follows the mantra of 'consistency' to maintain his physique.
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