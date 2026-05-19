- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside LSG Captain Rishabh Pant’s ₹1 Crore Roorkee Home That Reflects Roots & Modern Comfort
Inside LSG Captain Rishabh Pant’s ₹1 Crore Roorkee Home That Reflects Roots & Modern Comfort
Rishabh Pant’s Roorkee residence blends simplicity with modern touches. From a trophy‑lined living room and dreamy gym to a spacious lawn and snooker table, his home mirrors his grounded personality and family ties.
Location And Roots
Pant’s primary residence is in Roorkee’s cantonment district, where he lives with his mother and sister. The house once served as a school run by his late father, making it deeply tied to his heritage.
Exterior Charm
The modest two‑story building features a big lawn with trees and bushes. A red brick interlocked path adds neatness, while the greenery offers calm serenity away from city bustle.
Living Room Details
Inside, a maroon sofa complements hardwood flooring. A built‑in shelf displays trophies and medals, while a fish tank and glass center table with wooden coasters and a flower pot add warmth.
Pant’s Room And Gym
His room is styled with geometric royal blue patterns. The home gym features light green walls, white curtains, contemporary paintings, and mirrors, creating a dreamy atmosphere alongside motivational quotes.
Snooker And Leisure
Pant enjoys playing snooker on a full‑size pool table with friends and family. This leisure space highlights his love for recreation beyond cricket.
Valued at ₹1 crore, the home blends traditional elements with modern gadgets. Spacious lawns, family ties, and simple design reflect Pant’s personality and his connection to roots.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.