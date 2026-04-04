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Dustbin Vastu: Right placement and color for a balanced home energy

Every home has a dustbin, but its placement can affect your life. Vastu Shastra gives clear tips on where to keep it and even what colour it should be. Let's find out.

lifestyle Apr 04 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Getty
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Vastu tips for your dustbin

Vastu Shastra offers tips for dustbins too—covering the right direction for placement and ideal colours to maintain balance and positive energy at home 

Image credits: Getty
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Which is the right direction for a dustbin?

According to Vastu Shastra, keep a dustbin in the South or South-West. If not possible, the North-West (Vayavya Kon) is also acceptable. 

Image credits: Getty
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Which direction should you avoid?

Vastu says you should never keep a dustbin in the North-East (Ishan Kon). This can increase tension in your life and also negatively affect the health of family members.

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Can you keep a dustbin in the kitchen?

Many keep a dustbin inside the kitchen, but this is wrong. The kitchen is sacred to Devi Annapurna, and a dustbin creates Vastu dosh. 

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What about near the main door?

You should also never place a dustbin near the main entrance of your house or near the pooja room. Doing this can cause a Vastu dosh, which can affect everyone living in the house.

Image credits: Getty
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What colour should the dustbin be?

It's best to use blue, yellow, or other light-coloured dustbins at home. You should not use black or purple dustbins. Also, always remember to keep the dustbin covered.

Image credits: Getty

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