Dustbin Vastu: Right placement and color for a balanced home energy

Every home has a dustbin, but its placement can affect your life. Vastu Shastra gives clear tips on where to keep it and even what colour it should be. Let's find out.
Vastu Shastra offers tips for dustbins too—covering the right direction for placement and ideal colours to maintain balance and positive energy at home
According to Vastu Shastra, keep a dustbin in the South or South-West. If not possible, the North-West (Vayavya Kon) is also acceptable.
Vastu says you should never keep a dustbin in the North-East (Ishan Kon). This can increase tension in your life and also negatively affect the health of family members.
Many keep a dustbin inside the kitchen, but this is wrong. The kitchen is sacred to Devi Annapurna, and a dustbin creates Vastu dosh.
You should also never place a dustbin near the main entrance of your house or near the pooja room. Doing this can cause a Vastu dosh, which can affect everyone living in the house.
It's best to use blue, yellow, or other light-coloured dustbins at home. You should not use black or purple dustbins. Also, always remember to keep the dustbin covered.
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