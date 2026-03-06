Want to Become a Crorepati? Vastu Says Keep a White Elephant Statue at Home
In Vastu Shastra, the white elephant is a big deal—it's a symbol of good luck and stability. If you place it in the right direction at home, it can bring in a lot of positive energy. Let's check out all the benefits.
Image Credit : Freepik
A deep link to Lord Ganesha
The elephant is deeply connected to Lord Ganesha, who we all know as the remover of obstacles. His elephant-headed form represents wisdom, success, and the opening of new opportunities.
Image Credit : AI image
The secret of Indra and Airavata
Indra, the king of the gods, rides the white elephant Airavata. It's believed that wherever Airavata is, prosperity and power follow. That's why keeping a statue of it at home is said to attract wealth.
Image Credit : Getty
In the bedroom and office
Vastu Shastra suggests that keeping a white elephant in the bedroom builds trust and balance in relationships. If you place one in your office, it can strengthen your leadership skills and decision-making power.
Image Credit : Google
Which is the right direction?
As per Vastu, you should place the white elephant statue in the North or Northeast direction for the best results. Placing a pair of elephants at your main entrance, facing inwards, is believed to boost protection and wealth.
Image Credit : Freepik
Trunk up or down?
An elephant with its trunk pointing up symbolises success and progress. On the other hand, a trunk pointing down represents stability. For attracting prosperity, a statue with an upward-pointing trunk is considered more auspicious.
Image Credit : Google
Keep these things in mind
Make sure you never keep a broken or damaged idol. It's best to choose a medium-sized statue. Always keep it clean and dust-free. When you place the white elephant with respect and in the right direction, it becomes a powerful symbol of peace and prosperity for your home.
