    Varamahalakshmi Vrata: Significance, beliefs, customs and rituals

    The Varamahalakshmi festival, celebrated on the second Friday of Shravan, honors Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. Worshipers seek her blessings for wealth, health, and family well-being. Compassion, rituals, and pujas mark the day.

    Varamahalakshmi Vrata: Significance, beliefs, customs and rituals vkp
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Today marks the celebration of the Varamahalakshmi festival across the nation, with devotees passionately offering their prayers to Goddess Laxmi. This prominent festival is celebrated on the second Friday of the Shravan month and is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth. As devotees engage in fervent worship, here's a captivating insight into this Vrat (religious observance).

    Varamahalakshmi festival, also known as Varamahalakshmi Vrata, is being joyfully celebrated today. The belief is that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day leads to immense prosperity. This promotes the widespread celebrations of the festival, as people seek to gather the blessings of wealth and abundance.

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share

    The Significance of Varamahalakshmi Vrata

    Celebrated on the second Friday of the Shravan month, Varamahalakshmi Vrata holds immense significance. The Friday preceding Shravan Purnima (full moon) is particularly auspicious for Goddess Lakshmi's worship. There is a strong belief among people that Puja will provide them with prosperity and financial freedom.

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more

    The Importance of Conducting Varamahalakshmi Vrata

    Varamahalakshmi Vrata is renowned for enhancing the prosperity of husbands, prolonging their lifespan, and blessing couples with children. This incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the milky ocean, giving her a white shade. Her generosity in fulfilling wishes has earned her the nickname "Vara Lakshmi."

    How to Perform the Varamahalakshmi Puja?

    The elders in the house advise the youngsters to engage in compassionate work on this day. Acquiring a gold coin is believed to show increased wealth. Additionally, planting a Parijata flower plant on this auspicious day will attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. People continue to offer their prayers to the goddess of wealth, wishing for health and prosperity throughout their lives.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
