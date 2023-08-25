Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more

The event occurs on the Friday before the full moon in Shravana (July-August). Female household members do 'puja' to placate the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi. This year, it is celebrated today (August 25). On this day, Varalakshmi bestows boons ("Vara") on devotees who adore her. The celebration is extremely popular in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Varamahalakshmi Vratham is conducted to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and to seek her divine blessings. Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess who rules over prosperity, riches, fortune, knowledge, and light. A married lady (sumangalis) performs Varamahalakshmi Vrata for the well-being of all their family members, especially the husband, to have a baby, and so on. Worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is thought to be similar to worshipping Ashtalakshmi - the eight goddesses of riches, earth, wisdom, love, renown, serenity, contentment, and strength.

Those who execute this Vratam will be rewarded with Dhana (food), Dhanya (food), Aayu (Long life), Aarogya (health), Aishwarya (wealth), Santanana (progeny), and Soubhagya (husband's long life).

Muhurat (morning) for Varalakshmi Vratam Simha Lagna Puja - 05:55 AM to 07:42 AM 01 hour and 46 minutes Muhurat of Vrishchika Lagna Puja (afternoon) - 12:17 PM to 02:36 PM 02 hours and 19 minutes

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 06:22 PM to 07:50 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 10:50 PM to 12:45 AM, Aug 26

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Married ladies fast till sundown for the sake of their family's prosperity. Women construct a puja altar and put a sacred pot known as Kalasam. Flowers, turmeric powder, and vermilion are sprinkled on top of the Kalasam. Nearby is an idol of Lord Varamahalakshmi. The Kalasam is put beneath the rice on the banana leaf. Women recite Lakshmi Astotharam and Shatanamavali while reading the vratam's tale. During the Puja, females tie 9 knots of yellow thread in their hands.Women wear the yellow thread to ensure that their husbands enjoy a long and healthy life. The women would then present the Goddess with prasadams and jaggery.

Do's and Don'ts

Those wishing to execute Varalakshmi Vratam should first perform 'Upavaasa' (rapid). Before sundown, avoid eating anything. Fasting is permissible for pregnant women (Upvaas). You can avoid Upvaas even if you are undergoing medical therapy.

Women can conduct Varalakhmi Vrata until the fifth month of their pregnancy. After that, it is deemed theetu and it is not recommended to do the pooja. Unmarried ladies can do Varamahalakshmi Puja with their mothers.These are some of the things a lady must perform during the Varamahalakshmi Puja. So, if this is your first time, it is ideal to learn from an experienced lady.

Quotes to share and wishes:

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with Health, Wealth And Freedom. Happy Varamahalakshmi festival.

Happy Varamahalakshmi habba. May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.

I wish you and your family members a Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to the Goddess for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. Padmaasane Padmakare sarva lokaika poojithe Narayana priyadevi supreethaa bhava sarvada.

I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratam and I pray for the Goddess for your prosperous life.

Namastestu Mahamaye, Shree Pithe Sura Poojite Shanka Chakra Gadha Haste, Maha Lakshmi Namoostute.



