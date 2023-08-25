Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more

    Varalaxmi Vratham 2023: Varamahalakshmi Vrata (habba) is a major Hindu festival celebrated throughout India, particularly in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

    Varalakshmi Vratam 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 7:43 AM IST

    The event occurs on the Friday before the full moon in Shravana (July-August). Female household members do 'puja' to placate the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi. This year, it is celebrated today (August 25). On this day, Varalakshmi bestows boons ("Vara") on devotees who adore her. The celebration is extremely popular in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

    The Varamahalakshmi Vratham is conducted to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and to seek her divine blessings. Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess who rules over prosperity, riches, fortune, knowledge, and light. A married lady (sumangalis) performs Varamahalakshmi Vrata for the well-being of all their family members, especially the husband, to have a baby, and so on. Worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is thought to be similar to worshipping Ashtalakshmi - the eight goddesses of riches, earth, wisdom, love, renown, serenity, contentment, and strength.

    Those who execute this Vratam will be rewarded with Dhana (food), Dhanya (food), Aayu (Long life), Aarogya (health), Aishwarya (wealth), Santanana (progeny), and Soubhagya (husband's long life). 

    Muhurat (morning) for Varalakshmi Vratam Simha Lagna Puja - 05:55 AM to 07:42 AM 01 hour and 46 minutes Muhurat of Vrishchika Lagna Puja (afternoon) - 12:17 PM to 02:36 PM 02 hours and 19 minutes

    Varalakshmi Vratam 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more RBA

    Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 06:22 PM to 07:50 PM 
    Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 10:50 PM to 12:45 AM, Aug 26 
    Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins 

    Married ladies fast till sundown for the sake of their family's prosperity. Women construct a puja altar and put a sacred pot known as Kalasam. Flowers, turmeric powder, and vermilion are sprinkled on top of the Kalasam. Nearby is an idol of Lord Varamahalakshmi. The Kalasam is put beneath the rice on the banana leaf. Women recite Lakshmi Astotharam and Shatanamavali while reading the vratam's tale. During the Puja, females tie 9 knots of yellow thread in their hands.Women wear the yellow thread to ensure that their husbands enjoy a long and healthy life. The women would then present the Goddess with prasadams and jaggery. 

    Do's and Don'ts 
    Those wishing to execute Varalakshmi Vratam should first perform 'Upavaasa' (rapid). Before sundown, avoid eating anything. Fasting is permissible for pregnant women (Upvaas). You can avoid Upvaas even if you are undergoing medical therapy. 

    Women can conduct Varalakhmi Vrata until the fifth month of their pregnancy. After that, it is deemed theetu and it is not recommended to do the pooja. Unmarried ladies can do Varamahalakshmi Puja with their mothers.These are some of the things a lady must perform during the Varamahalakshmi Puja. So, if this is your first time, it is ideal to learn from an experienced lady. 

    Varalakshmi Vratam 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, quotes, wishes and more RBA

    Quotes to share and wishes: 
    May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with Health, Wealth And Freedom. Happy Varamahalakshmi festival. 

    Happy Varamahalakshmi habba. May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham. 

    I wish you and your family members a Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to the Goddess for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. Padmaasane Padmakare sarva lokaika poojithe Narayana priyadevi supreethaa bhava sarvada.

    I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratam and I pray for the Goddess for your prosperous life. 

    Namastestu Mahamaye, Shree Pithe Sura Poojite Shanka Chakra Gadha Haste, Maha Lakshmi Namoostute. 


     

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weight gain to dental cavity: 5 harsh realities of excessive Sugar intake ATG EAI

    Weight gain to dental cavity: 5 harsh realities of excessive Sugar intake

    7 refreshing incense scents to uplift your mood in the mornings LMA EAI

    7 refreshing incense scents to uplift your mood in the mornings

    Numerology Prediction for August 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 25 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2023: Control your anger Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    7 reasons why dining before 7 PM Is your path to better health ATG EAI

    7 reasons why dining before 7 PM Is your path to better health

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rahul's fitness in focus as India gears up for conditioning camp osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rahul's fitness in focus as India gears up for conditioning camp

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED Ayushmann Ananya Panday film is out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED: Ayushmann, Ananya Panday’s film is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Who was Bray Wyatt, the WWE star who died at the age of 36, family, career details

    Who was Bray Wyatt, the WWE star who died at the age of 36?

    I spy you': ISRO shares pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter AJR

    BREAKING: ISRO shares pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon