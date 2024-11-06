5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

Looking for home remedies to reduce hair fall? Try these 5 effective DIY hair packs using ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, egg, curry leaves, onion juice, honey, fenugreek, and coconut milk.

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Many people suffer from hair fall throughout the year. Some use market products, while others go for parlor treatments. Now try these home remedies for effective results.

Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil

Make a pack with aloe vera and coconut oil. Cut the aloe vera leaf and extract the gel. Blend it. Mix it with coconut oil. Apply it to your hair. Shampoo after it dries.

Egg and Olive Oil

Make a pack with egg and olive oil. Whisk an egg. Mix olive oil into it. Apply it to your hair. Shampoo after it dries.

Curry Leaves and Coconut Oil

Make a pack with curry leaves and coconut oil. Heat coconut oil. Add curry leaves and boil. Strain it. Using this oil will be beneficial.

Onion Juice and Honey

You can apply a mixture of onion juice and honey. Extract the juice from chopped onions. Mix honey with it. Apply it to your scalp with cotton. Shampoo after it dries. It will be beneficial to use it twice a week.

Fenugreek and Coconut Milk

Use a coconut milk and fenugreek pack. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Grind them in the morning. Mix coconut milk into it. Apply it to your hair. Shampoo after it dries.

