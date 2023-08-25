Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share

Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Varalakshmi Vratam is an auspicious day for married women as they pray for the well-being of their family members. Here are some wishes, greetings, messages, quotes and more to share with family and friends.

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham: Varalakshmi Vratam (Varamahalakshmi) is an auspicious day for married women who pray for the well-being of their loved ones. Many women in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam. On Friday, August 25, Varalakshmi Vratam 2023 is been celebrated. On this day, individuals send loving greetings, wishes, and quotations to their loved ones, among other things, while the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity is said to shower blessings on the devotees.

The Hindu festival ‘Vara Lakshmi Vrata’ is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before full moon day – Poornima in Sravana. Today, people send messages, wishes, and quotes to friends and family to wish them the Happy Vara Mahalaxmi Vratam Festival.

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham's greetings, messages and wishes:

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with an abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with Health, Wealth And Freedom. Happy Varamahalakshmi festival.

Namastestu Mahamaye, Shree Pithe Sura Poojite. Shanka Chakra Gadha Haste, Maha Lakshmi Namoostute. Happy Varamahalakshmi habba.

I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratam and I pray for the Goddess for your prosperous life.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.

I wish you and your family members a Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to the Goddess for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life

All Good Wishes to all Women who keep Fasting on this great Occasion. Enjoy Varamahalakshmi and Have Fun.

Let Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all eight forces on this Varalakshmi Vratam festival.

Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvati (learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti (Pleasure) and Pushti (Strength). Happy Vara Mahalaxmi Vratham.

Let Goddess Varalakshmi who is an aspect of Sri Mahalakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.

May Goddess Lakshmi Fill Your Life With Health, Wealth, And Freedom. May This Varamahalakshmi Vratha Bring Everything Festive Just For You. Have A Prosperous Varamahalakshmi Vratha.

All good Wishes to all Women who keep Fasting on this great Occasion. Enjoy Varamahalakshmi and Have Fun. Happy Vara Mahalakshmi Vratam.

Happy Varalakshmi Vratham's Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share:

Dhanalaxmi Dhanyalaxmi Dhairyalaxmi Shouryalaxmi Vidyalaxmi karyalaxmi Vijayalaxmi Ashtalaxmi blessings on you and your family Happy Varalakshmi Festival !!

I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to God Lakshmi for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. Padmaasane Padmakare sarva lokaika poojithe Narayana priyadevi supreethaa bhava sarvada.

I wish you Happy varalakshmi vratam and I pray to God Lakshmi for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true.

Let Goddess Varalakshmi, an aspect of Sri Mahalakshmi shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.