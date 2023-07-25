Try these two effective Kerala-style oils for quick hair growth!

Made from a unique blend of natural ingredients, these hair oils nourish your hair from root to tip, promoting rapid hair growth, reducing hair fall, and enhancing your hair's overall texture and appearance.

In Kerala, there are various traditional hair oils that have been used for generations to promote hair growth and maintain healthy hair. These oils are typically made from natural ingredients known for their nourishing and conditioning properties. Here are two simple recipes for a natural Kerala-style hair oil for quick hair growth:

1. Ingredients:

Coconut oil: 1 cup

Curry leaves: A handful

Amla (Indian gooseberry) pieces: 2-3

Fenugreek seeds: 1 tablespoon

Hibiscus flowers: 2-3 (optional)

Instructions:

Take a clean, dry glass jar or bottle and add the coconut oil to it. Add the curry leaves, amla pieces, fenugreek seeds, and hibiscus flowers (if using) to the coconut oil in the jar. Close the jar tightly and place it in a warm, sunny spot, like a windowsill. Let the oil infuse for about 2 weeks. Shake the jar gently every day to ensure the ingredients are well-mixed. After 2 weeks, strain the oil using a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove the solid particles. Transfer the infused oil back to the jar or a clean bottle for storage.

How to Use:

Take a small amount of the Kerala-style hair oil and warm it slightly by placing the container in a bowl of warm water. Gently massage the oil into your scalp using your fingertips. Make sure to cover your entire scalp. Leave the oil on for at least 1-2 hours, or if possible, overnight for better results. Wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo and let it dry naturally. You can apply this oil 2-3 times a week for best results.

Benefits of Ingredients:

Coconut oil: Nourishes and moisturizes the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

Curry leaves: Rich in antioxidants, curry leaves help in maintaining scalp health and stimulating hair growth.

Amla: Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, amla strengthens hair follicles and reduces hair fall.

Fenugreek seeds: Contains proteins and nicotinic acid, which help stimulate hair growth and prevent hair breakage.

Hibiscus flowers: Promotes hair growth, reduce hair fall, and add shine to the hair.

2. Ingredients:

1. Coconut oil: 1 cup

2. Sesame oil: 1/2 cup

3. Castor oil: 1/4 cup

4. Brahmi (Bacopa monnieri) leaves: A handful

5. Bhringraj (Eclipta prostrata) leaves: A handful

6. Neem (Azadirachta indica) leaves: A handful

7. Curry leaves: A handful

8. Fenugreek seeds: 1 tablespoon

9. Amla (Indian gooseberry) pieces: 2-3

10. Hibiscus flowers: 2-3 (optional)

Instructions:

In a clean, dry glass jar or bottle, combine the coconut oil, sesame oil, and castor oil. Add the Brahmi leaves, Bhringraj leaves, Neem leaves, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and Amla pieces to the oil mixture. If you have access to fresh Hibiscus flowers, you can also add them to the mixture for added benefits. Close the jar tightly and place it in a warm, sunny spot for about 2 weeks to allow the herbs to infuse into the oils. Shake the jar gently every day. After 2 weeks, strain the oil using a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove the solid particles. Transfer the infused oil back to the jar or a clean bottle for storage.

How to Use:

Warm a small amount of the Kerala-style hair oil by placing the container in a bowl of warm water. Gently massage the oil into your scalp and work it through the length of your hair. Leave the oil on for at least 1-2 hours, or if possible, overnight for better results. Wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo and let it dry naturally. Apply this oil 2-3 times a week to promote hair growth and maintain healthy hair.

Benefits of Ingredients:

Sesame oil: Known for its hair-darkening properties and helps in nourishing the scalp.

Castor oil: Rich in ricinoleic acid, it promotes hair growth and helps reduce hair breakage.

Brahmi: Enhances blood circulation in the scalp and aids in strengthening hair roots.

Bhringraj: Known as the "king of herbs" for hair care, it is believed to prevent hair fall and premature graying.

Neem: Helps in maintaining a healthy scalp, preventing dandruff and other scalp issues.