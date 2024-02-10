Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Skin health to bone health: 7 lesser known benefits of Cabbage

    Cabbage offers more than meets the eye! With benefits ranging from skin health and digestion to anti-inflammatory properties and detoxification, it's a powerhouse of nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. Incorporate cabbage into your diet for a range of lesser-known health advantages

    Skin health to bone health: 7 lesser known benefits of Cabbage ATG EAI
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Cabbage is a highly nutritious vegetable that offers numerous health benefits. While some benefits may be well-known, there are several lesser-known advantages of consuming cabbage:

    1. Skin Health: Cabbage is rich in vitamins A and C, both of which are essential for maintaining healthy skin. Additionally, cabbage contains sulfur compounds that can help improve skin texture and reduce acne.

    2. Digestive Health: Cabbage is a good source of fiber, which aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation. It also contains probiotics that promote a healthy gut microbiome, leading to better overall digestive health.

    3. Anti-inflammatory Properties: Cabbage contains antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption of cabbage may help reduce inflammation in the body and lower the risk of chronic diseases associated with inflammation.

    4. Bone Health: Cabbage is rich in vitamin K, which plays a crucial role in bone metabolism and calcium absorption. Including cabbage in your diet can help maintain strong and healthy bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

    5. Weight Management: Cabbage is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent food choice for weight management. Its high water content can also help you feel full and satisfied with fewer calories, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

    6. Heart Health: The antioxidants and fiber found in cabbage can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Potassium, another nutrient present in cabbage, helps regulate blood pressure, further promoting heart health.

    7. Detoxification: Cabbage contains sulfur-containing compounds that support the body's natural detoxification processes. These compounds help the liver break down toxins and eliminate them from the body, promoting overall detoxification and reducing the risk of toxin-related health issues.

    Incorporating cabbage into your diet in various forms, such as raw in salads, cooked in soups or stir-fries, or fermented as sauerkraut, can provide you with these lesser-known benefits along with its well-known nutritional advantages.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 6:34 PM IST
