Early retirement options REVEALED! Check out 7 best investment plans

Here are 7 options you can consider while preparing for your sunset years.

Long Term Government Bonds

Suitable for risk-averse investors, these bonds pay set monthly interest payments for up to 40 years.

Corporate Deposits

Offered by NBFCs and HFCs, they may give greater returns but need a thorough assessment of the company's financial stability.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS)

Offers a 7.4% annual return, with investment limits of Rs. 4,50,000 for individuals and Rs. 9,00,000 for combined accounts.

Monthly Income Plans (MIPs)

Monthly Income Plans (MIPs) are mutual funds that invest largely in fixed-income assets, with a portion in equities to seek greater returns, but with considerable risk.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is a government pension system providing a 4% yearly return to older individuals.

Life Insurance Plus Savings Plans

Life Insurance Plus Savings Plans - These plans combine life insurance and savings to provide a guaranteed income at maturity.

Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP)

Allow for regular withdrawals from mutual fund assets, resulting in a consistent income while staying invested.

