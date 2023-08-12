Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Say goodbye to office stress with these 6 refreshing yoga poses

    Discover the transformative power of office break yoga with six revitalizing poses. Explore how incorporating these yoga exercises can boost your energy, reduce stress, and enhance focus during the workday. by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    In the midst of busy workdays, taking a few moments to practice office break yoga can make a world of difference. Simple yoga poses tailored for the workplace can help you rejuvenate, refocus, and alleviate the strains of desk-bound routines. Let's explore six revitalizing office break yoga poses that can elevate your productivity and well-being throughout the workday.

    1. Seated Cat-Cow Stretch

    Relieve tension in your spine with the seated cat-cow stretch. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose) and exhale as you round it (cat pose). This gentle movement improves posture and eases back discomfort.

    2. Chair Pigeon Pose

    While seated, cross one ankle over the opposite knee and gently press down on the elevated knee. This pose stretches the hips and helps release tightness caused by prolonged sitting.

    3. Seated Forward Fold

    Fold forward from your hips while seated, reaching your hands toward your feet or the floor. This stretch releases tension in the hamstrings and lower back, promoting relaxation.

    4. Neck and Shoulder Release

    Interlace your fingers and place your hands behind your head. Gently drop your chin toward your chest, feeling a stretch in the back of your neck. Release shoulder tension by drawing your elbows out to the sides.

    5. Seated Spinal Twist

    Twist your upper body to one side while holding the back of your chair, using your opposite hand to deepen the stretch. This pose helps alleviate back strain and promotes spinal flexibility.

    6. Deep Breathing and Mindfulness

    Sit comfortably with your eyes closed and focus on your breath. Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand, then exhale slowly through your mouth. This practice calms the mind and reduces stress.

