What is national middle child day? 6 special traits about mid-borns

    Discover the distinct traits of middle children on National Middle Child Day.  Learn how middle children adapt, negotiate, and excel, making a significant impact on families and beyond. by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    National Middle Child Day started being celebrated in the 1980s. It was created by Elizabeth Walker to remind people that every child is unique and significant. On National Middle Child Day, it's essential to recognize the unique qualities and experiences of middle children in families. Here are seven key points to consider:

    1. Birth Order Dynamics

    Middle children often fall between the cracks of birth order psychology. Positioned between the oldest and youngest siblings, they might not receive the same attention as the firstborn or the pampering of the youngest.

    2. Personality Traits

    Middle children can develop distinct personality traits due to their roles. They might become peacemakers, mediators, or adaptable individuals who excel at compromise and negotiation.

    3. Seeking Attention

    In response to feeling overlooked, middle children may find ways to stand out. They could become overachievers, class clowns, or pursue unique hobbies to grab the spotlight.

    ALSO READ: 7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids

    4. Independence

    Middle children often become independent at an early age. With less focus from parents, they learn to rely on themselves and develop self-sufficiency.

    5. Social Skills

    Middle children tend to be skilled at building relationships and navigating social situations. Their experience as intermediaries in sibling disputes can enhance their communication and empathy.

    ALSO READ: Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration

    6. Identity Formation

    The struggle for identity can be strong among middle children. They may strive to create their own distinct identity separate from their older and younger siblings.

    7. Positive Outcomes

    Despite the challenges, many middle children grow up to be well-adjusted and successful individuals. Their ability to adapt, negotiate, and empathize can lead to fulfilling careers and meaningful relationships.

    This National Middle Child Day, take a moment to appreciate the middle children in your life and acknowledge the unique strengths and qualities they bring to their families and society.

