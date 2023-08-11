Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Curd vs. yogurt: 6 key differences between these dairy delicacies

    Delve into the distinctions between curd and yogurt through this informative article. Explore the unique characteristics, nutritional benefits, and culinary uses that set curd and yogurt apart, enhancing your understanding of these dairy products. by Leona Merlin Antony

    Curd vs. yogurt: 6 key differences between these dairy delicacies LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 9:29 PM IST

    While yogurt and curd are both popular dairy products, they differ from one another despite having some similarities. These six significant variations show the subtle variations between these cherished dairy treats:

    1. Bacterial Cultures

    The main distinction is in the kind of bacteria utilized for fermentation. While yogurt is often manufactured using certain strains of healthy bacteria, such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, curd is typically made using naturally occurring bacteria found in the environment.

    2. Thickness and Texture

    When compared to curd, yogurt has a creamier and thicker consistency. The particular bacterial strains utilized in yogurt fermentation, which produce a more thick texture, are to blame for this.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mild Luck (@mild.luck)

    3. Taste

    Yogurt tends to have a more strong and more consistent flavor due to the standardized bacterial cultures employed in its manufacture, whereas curd and yogurt both have a tangy flavor.

    ALSO READ: 7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids

    4. Nutrient Content

    Yogurt is renowned for being a more nutrient-dense choice. Due to the particular bacterial strains utilized, it has increased probiotic levels, which contribute to better gut health. In comparison to curd, yogurt frequently has a higher protein level.

    5. Versatility

    Yogurt is a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory meals due to its thick and creamy nature. Contrarily, curd is frequently served as a side dish or condiment in Indian cooking.

    ALSO READ: Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration

    6. Texture and Flavour

    Yogurt's distinct texture and flavor are the product of the fermentation process, which includes heating milk to a specific temperature in order to activate the bacterial cultures. Curd, on the other hand, is frequently prepared at room temperature and depends on the ambient microorganisms.
     

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Effortless gardening: 6 must-have tools for lazy home gardeners LMA

    Effortless gardening: 6 must-have tools for lazy home gardeners

    Plumeria to Magnolia: 5 white-flowers that smell sweet ATG EAI

    Plumeria to Magnolia: 5 white-flowers that smell sweet

    Apricot to Prunes: 5 fruits that are rich in IRON ATG EAI

    Apricot to Prunes: 5 fruits that are rich in IRON

    Potatoes to eggplants: 5 vegetables that you should NOT eat raw ATG EAI

    Potatoes to eggplants: 5 vegetables that you should NOT eat raw

    Discover 7 Natural Remedies for Joint Pain: Alleviate Discomfort and Enhance Mobility MSW EAI

    Discover 7 Natural Remedies for Joint Pain: Alleviate discomfort and enhance mobility

    Recent Stories

    Effortless gardening: 6 must-have tools for lazy home gardeners LMA

    Effortless gardening: 6 must-have tools for lazy home gardeners

    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react ADC

    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react

    Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration LMA EAI

    Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bsg all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher ADC

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bag all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher

    Football Speculation surrounding Neymar's FC Barcelona return intensifies osf

    Speculation surrounding Neymar's FC Barcelona return intensifies

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon