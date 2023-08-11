Curd vs. yogurt: 6 key differences between these dairy delicacies

Delve into the distinctions between curd and yogurt through this informative article. Explore the unique characteristics, nutritional benefits, and culinary uses that set curd and yogurt apart, enhancing your understanding of these dairy products. by Leona Merlin Antony

While yogurt and curd are both popular dairy products, they differ from one another despite having some similarities. These six significant variations show the subtle variations between these cherished dairy treats:

1. Bacterial Cultures

The main distinction is in the kind of bacteria utilized for fermentation. While yogurt is often manufactured using certain strains of healthy bacteria, such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, curd is typically made using naturally occurring bacteria found in the environment.

2. Thickness and Texture

When compared to curd, yogurt has a creamier and thicker consistency. The particular bacterial strains utilized in yogurt fermentation, which produce a more thick texture, are to blame for this.

3. Taste

Yogurt tends to have a more strong and more consistent flavor due to the standardized bacterial cultures employed in its manufacture, whereas curd and yogurt both have a tangy flavor.

4. Nutrient Content

Yogurt is renowned for being a more nutrient-dense choice. Due to the particular bacterial strains utilized, it has increased probiotic levels, which contribute to better gut health. In comparison to curd, yogurt frequently has a higher protein level.

5. Versatility

Yogurt is a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory meals due to its thick and creamy nature. Contrarily, curd is frequently served as a side dish or condiment in Indian cooking.

6. Texture and Flavour

Yogurt's distinct texture and flavor are the product of the fermentation process, which includes heating milk to a specific temperature in order to activate the bacterial cultures. Curd, on the other hand, is frequently prepared at room temperature and depends on the ambient microorganisms.

