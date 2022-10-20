Roop Chaudas 2022: Pick any of these 5 homemade ‘ubtans’ for the festive glow

With Roop Chaudas 2022 just around the corner, all the women out there are gearing up to look their best on the occasion. For all you ladies out there, here are five homemade face packs that you can pick from for glowing skin this festive season.

Roop Chaudas 2022: As Roop Chaturdashi is approaching, women are gearing up to get flawless and glowing skin ahead of Diwali. On this auspicious day, women get up early, apply ubtans (homemade face packs) on their faces, take a bath and get ready for the festivities with glowing and flawless skin. In early times, women would prepare these face packs at their homes only. However, in modern times, women have started visiting beauty salons and undergoing various beauty treatments.

If you are also one of those willing to have flawless and glowing skin, then fret not. You don’t necessarily have to take a trip to the salon to achieve glowing skin. In fact, with just a few ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen, you can achieve the same or even better results, that too without shelling out any money. Here are five homemade face packs that you can try.

Masoor dal face pack: To make an ubtan of masoor dal, make a paste of the lentil by mixing egg yolk, lemon juice and raw milk in it. You can avoid egg yolk if you would like to. Apply the paste to your face and let it dry. Wash off the pack with cold water. You apply it all over your body as well and then scrub it off.

Besan ubtan: Besan or gram flour ubtan has been used by women for almost forever. It is one of the most commonly used homemade face packs in Indian households. For this, make a paste by mixing two teaspoons of gram flour, a teaspoon of mustard oil and a little milk. Apply it all over the body, then take a bath after a while. This will make the skin glow and unwanted hair will also be removed.

Sandalwood face pack: When it comes to beauty, there is nothing better than a Chandan face pack. To make this ubtan, mix a teaspoon of lemon and tomato juice in sandalwood powder and make a paste. Apply it well on your face and neck; after drying wash your face with cold water.

Cucumber face pack: Grate cucumber and apply it to your face. Leave it for 15 minutes; after drying, clean it with water. This will make your skin look clean and beautiful.

Lemon juice: Simply applying lemon juice on the skin also acts as a face pack. It helps to cleanse the face and also removes tanning. To make its face pack, mix lemon juice with honey. Wash, once dried. It also helps in brightening and softening the skin colour.