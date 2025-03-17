Insomnia: Feeling sleeplessness often? possible reasons and risks you must address before it's too late

Read Full Article

People under the age of 30 are increasingly falling prey to many chronic diseases, including blood pressure and sugar. Health experts say that the risk of diseases has increased significantly due to deteriorating lifestyle and food-related problems. The way lack of sleep or sleep-related problems are increasing among people, it is feared that the cases of such diseases will increase even more in the future.

Studies have said that people who often do not get enough sleep may be at a higher risk of chronic diseases than others. Due to lack of sleep or insomnia, a person has trouble sleeping, sleep breaks repeatedly at night, or does not get sleep even after a lot of efforts.

Risks of Insomnia:

Research shows that millions of people around the world are affected by insomnia; it can have a serious impact on mental and physical health. There can be many reasons for insomnia and stress and anxiety, such as job and family problems, financial crisis, or other stressful situations that can interfere with sleep. Similarly, diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and asthma can also cause insomnia.

Health experts say, if you have problems with insomnia for a long time due to these diseases, then the condition of not being able to sleep increases the complications of these diseases.

Causes of Insomnia:

There are various factors that contribute to Insomnia like diet, too much of stress, lack physical activity, and chronic conditions too. But one of the major causes of Insomnia are stress and anxiety.

Health experts say it is very important to know the causes of insomnia and get it treated in time. If there is a problem of sleeplessness due to stress-anxiety or any other medical condition, then psychological therapy is needed for this.

Doctors say, in case of sleeplessness, if people start taking sleeping pills on their own, it can have many serious disadvantages.

Do you take sleeping pills on your own?

In this fast-paced world, people are losing sleep at night; to deal with this problem, many people resort to sleeping pills. Such medicines can be an easy solution, but experts warn of their long-term serious risks.

Sleep medicine experts have warned people against taking sleeping pills on their own. These medicines can damage various systems of the body, from the brain to the heart and kidneys.

Serious side effects of sleeping pills:

The health expert has warned that the side effects of such medicines are not serious initially, but over time the side effects start becoming serious. When we consume them, other problems may arise. Therefore, one should avoid taking any such medicine without medical advice. It is important to know the exact reasons for sleeplessness and get treatment based on that. Taking sleeping pills without knowing the reason can make the problems more serious.

If you are also troubled by this problem, then consult a specialist in time and get treatment; otherwise, it can have serious side effects.

