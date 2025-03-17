How 12-year-old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support

Read Full Article

A Scene Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Film

One ordinary Saturday morning took an unexpected turn when a van full of FBI officers pulled up outside the Oswalt residence. Unlike scenes from intense crime dramas, the agents politely knocked on the door to inspect Jackson’s "project." Armed with a Geiger counter, they checked for radiation but found none. With safety confirmed, Jackson continued working on his reactor—a dream that had taken root when he was just 11 years old.

Inspired by a Young Scientist

Jackson's journey began when he stumbled upon a TED Talk by Taylor Wilson, who achieved controlled nuclear fusion at 14. "Seeing this opened my mind to the possibility that somebody so young could do something so crazy," Jackson shared on X. Determined to follow in Wilson's footsteps, he delved into learning about nuclear fusion, assembling knowledge from books, online forums, and expert advice.

Building a nuclear reactor, however, was no small feat. Jackson sought financial assistance from his parents, who, despite having no background in nuclear physics, decided to support their son's ambition. "I rebuilt the vacuum chamber, got a turbomolecular pump from eBay, sourced some Deuterium for fuel (somewhat legally), and rebuilt the inner grid from Tantalum. Almost every single part came from eBay," Jackson recalled.

After a year of relentless effort and multiple failed attempts, he finally succeeded. "Just days before my 13th birthday, I achieved fusion and detected neutrons as proof!" he said. His groundbreaking achievement quickly gained recognition, earning him a Guinness World Record.

What Can Parents Learn from Jackson Oswalt’s Story?

Jackson's success was not just a product of his brilliance and determination—it was also shaped by the invaluable support of his parents. Here are five key takeaways from their parenting approach:

1. Let Kids Follow Their Own Dreams

Instead of imposing their aspirations, Jackson’s parents allowed him to pursue his passion. At an age when most kids were playing video games, Jackson was working on nuclear fusion. His father, Chris Oswalt, had little knowledge of the subject but made an effort to understand it and support his son’s vision.

2. Provide the Right Resources

Encouraging children to dream big is one thing; ensuring they have access to the right tools is another. Jackson’s parents equipped him with books, scientific materials, and connections to experts who could guide him on his journey.

3. Invest in Their Passion

Supporting a child’s dream goes beyond financial investment. While building a nuclear reactor was costly, Jackson’s parents didn’t see it as just an expensive hobby—they viewed it as an investment in his future. They also took the time to learn about his project and encouraged him at every step.

4. Assess Risks and Take Safety Precautions

When a child’s dream involves potential hazards, parents must weigh the risks. Jackson’s parents consulted professionals about the dangers of working with high-voltage electricity and radiation. Only after implementing proper safety measures did they allow him to proceed.

5. Believe in Your Child’s Potential

Perhaps the most significant factor in Jackson’s journey was the unwavering belief his parents had in him. His father reflected, "Being a parent of someone that was as driven as he was for 12 months was really impressive to see. Every day was a learning experience, filled with failures and successes."

Jackson Oswalt’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, curiosity, and supportive parenting. His achievement is not just a scientific milestone—it’s an inspiration for young innovators everywhere to dream big and chase their passions fearlessly.

