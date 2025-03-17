Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough

Read Full Article

Increasing weight is one of the biggest health challenges of the present time. The problem of obesity or overweight is being seen in people of all ages, from children to the elderly. If your weight is not under control or you are not taking measures to control it, then it increases the risk of many types of serious health problems in the future.

Health experts say losing weight is important not only for your looks but also for your health. It is possible to lose weight with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, and correct information. Instead of believing in myths related to weight loss, adopt scientific facts and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Why is it important to lose weight?

Excess weight or obesity has a profound effect not only on the external appearance but also on health. It can cause many serious diseases. Excess weight increases the risk of cholesterol and blood pressure, which can lead to the risk of heart diseases. Obesity also increases the complications of diabetes by increasing insulin resistance.

People who are overweight have also been seen to have joint problems, sleep apnea, and many types of mental health problems.

It is important to correct the diet and routine to lose weight; along with this, it is important that you have the right information related to weight loss. People still believe many rumors regarding this.

Does dieting alone reduce weight?

Some types of dieting can be helpful for you for weight loss, but weight cannot be reduced only by this. Lifestyle changes, such as staying away from processed foods and limiting the consumption of sweet beverages, are important. Research shows that eating late at night can lead to weight gain, so for successful weight loss, changes in both diet and lifestyle are necessary.

To know which dieting plan is right for you, definitely consult a doctor.

Facts about weight loss:

For weight loss, spend as much time as possible in the gym.

Physical activity and exercise are necessary for weight loss, but that too in a controlled manner. Along with cardio, strength training exercises increase metabolism by building muscles. Exercise according to your ability. More attention should be given to those exercises that help burn fat. Without improving diet and lifestyle, only the gym will not be of much benefit.

Weight loss is faster due to excessive sweating.

Sweating only shows water loss, not fat loss. A calorie deficit is necessary for real weight loss. Include low-fat and low-calorie things in the diet. Healthy fats (such as avocado, nuts, and olive oil) are essential for the body and can help in weight loss.

