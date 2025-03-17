Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough

Weight loss is not an overnight process. There is a lot of process that goes behind the weight loss. Instead of believing in myths related to weight loss, adopt scientific facts and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 8:53 AM IST

Increasing weight is one of the biggest health challenges of the present time. The problem of obesity or overweight is being seen in people of all ages, from children to the elderly. If your weight is not under control or you are not taking measures to control it, then it increases the risk of many types of serious health problems in the future.

Health experts say losing weight is important not only for your looks but also for your health. It is possible to lose weight with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, and correct information. Instead of believing in myths related to weight loss, adopt scientific facts and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Why is it important to lose weight?

Excess weight or obesity has a profound effect not only on the external appearance but also on health. It can cause many serious diseases. Excess weight increases the risk of cholesterol and blood pressure, which can lead to the risk of heart diseases. Obesity also increases the complications of diabetes by increasing insulin resistance.

People who are overweight have also been seen to have joint problems, sleep apnea, and many types of mental health problems.

It is important to correct the diet and routine to lose weight; along with this, it is important that you have the right information related to weight loss. People still believe many rumors regarding this.

ALSO READ:  Weight loss of 34 Kg in 6 Months: Shubhasish Padhi's proven diet, fitness routine and more

Does dieting alone reduce weight?

Some types of dieting can be helpful for you for weight loss, but weight cannot be reduced only by this. Lifestyle changes, such as staying away from processed foods and limiting the consumption of sweet beverages, are important. Research shows that eating late at night can lead to weight gain, so for successful weight loss, changes in both diet and lifestyle are necessary.

To know which dieting plan is right for you, definitely consult a doctor.

Facts about weight loss:

For weight loss, spend as much time as possible in the gym.

Physical activity and exercise are necessary for weight loss, but that too in a controlled manner. Along with cardio, strength training exercises increase metabolism by building muscles. Exercise according to your ability. More attention should be given to those exercises that help burn fat. Without improving diet and lifestyle, only the gym will not be of much benefit.

Weight loss is faster due to excessive sweating.

Sweating only shows water loss, not fat loss. A calorie deficit is necessary for real weight loss. Include low-fat and low-calorie things in the diet. Healthy fats (such as avocado, nuts, and olive oil) are essential for the body and can help in weight loss.

ALSO READ:  weight loss guide: 7 amazing benefits of hot lemon

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Insomnia: Feeling sleeplessness often? possible reasons and risks you must address before it's too late MEG

Insomnia: Feeling sleeplessness often? possible reasons and risks you must address before it's too late

New antibody reduces tumor growth in treatment-resistant breast, ovarian cancers: Study ddr

New antibody reduces tumor growth in tough-to-treat breast and ovarian cancers: Study

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez upgrade to 50 million Euro luxury jet, setting new travel standards ddr

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez upgrade to €50 million luxury jet, set new travel standards

Can Humans truly understand Dogs' emotions? New research says NO; Find out why MEG

Can Humans truly understand Dogs' emotions? New research says NO; Find out why

Parenting guide: 7 signs and risks of over-pampering children MEG

Parenting guide: 7 signs and risks of over-pampering children

Recent Stories

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years champat rai anr

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon