ETH Struggles Below $2K While Standard Chartered Slashes Price Target Citing More Weakness Ahead – Retail’s Wary Too

According to Standard Chartered, Ethereum’s scaling solutions divert value away from the base layer rather than reinforcing its dominance.

ETH Struggles Below $2K While Standard Chartered Slashes Price Target Citing More Weakness Ahead – Retail’s Wary Too
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

Ether (ETH) remained below $2,000 in U.S. market hours on Monday after Standard Chartered forecast that the cryptocurrency’s decline would continue. The bank, which had previously projected a year-end target of $10,000, has now lowered its estimate to $4,000, citing structural weaknesses in Ethereum’s ecosystem.

In a report by CoinDesk, Standard Chartered said Ethereum is “at a crossroads.”

While it remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and continues to dominate certain blockchain metrics, its overall market share has been slipping. 

The report pointed to growing competition from Layer 2 networks, particularly Coinbase’s (COIN) Base (BASE), which it estimates has already reduced Ether’s market capitalization by $50 billion.

Standard Chartered expects this trend to persist, with Ethereum’s scaling solutions diverting value away from the base layer rather than reinforcing its dominance. 

The bank suggested market forces could eventually slow the decline, particularly if tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) gain traction. It noted that Ethereum’s security features give it an 80% market share in tokenized RWAs, a figure that could help stabilize its position.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 114333.png Ethereum (ETH) retail sentiment and message volume on March 17 as of 11:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum’s token improved slightly but remained in ‘bearish’ territory. 

One user forecast that Ethereum could lose its crown as the second-largest cryptocurrency if its decline continues.

Another expects Ethereum’s price to dip lower after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome on March 19.

Ethereum’s price has gained around 1% in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin saw some relief. However, the cryptocurrency is down 4.4% over the last seven days and has lost more than 45% over the past year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Robinhood Stock Surges After Launch Of Prediction Markets Hub: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Robinhood Stock Surges After Launch Of Prediction Markets Hub: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Recent Stories

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Robinhood Stock Surges After Launch Of Prediction Markets Hub: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Robinhood Stock Surges After Launch Of Prediction Markets Hub: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon