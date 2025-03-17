Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Read Full Article

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares rose more than 1% Monday after Citi reiterated its positive stance on the chipmaker while expressing caution about its guidance for the coming quarter.

Wall Street expects Micron to report earnings of $1.43 per share on $7.9 billion in revenue for its second quarter, according to Koyfin data.

For fiscal 2025, analysts are forecasting annual sales of $34.9 billion.

Citi reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating on Micron with a $150 price target ahead of the company's earnings report on March 20 after the closing bell.

According to TheFly, the brokerage anticipates "decent results" but warns that guidance may fall short of consensus estimates due to a weaker consumer mix and NAND underutilization charges.

However, Citi noted that DDR5 spot pricing has climbed nearly 8% year-to-date, marking its largest increase since the first quarter of 2024.

This uptick supports expectations that DRAM pricing will improve in the second quarter, it said in a research note.

Baird, meanwhile, took a more optimistic stance, stating it is “incrementally positive” on Micron’s outlook following a recent field trip to Asia. The brokerage maintains an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a $130 price target.

According to Baird, a rise in AI-related orders from China, fueled by the launch of DeepSeek, could help ease pricing pressure on DRAM modules, benefiting Micron and its peers.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Micron’s stock remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, with no significant changes in chatter ahead of its earnings later this week.

The stock has gained more than 20% year-to-date.

