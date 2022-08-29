Onam 2022: Kerala government employees to receive Rs 4,000 as festival bonus

According to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, those government employees who are not eligible for the bonus will receive Rs 2,750 as a special festival allowance. The benefits and assistance would be extended to over 13 lakh govt employees and labourers.

The Kerala government, on Monday, announced a Rs 4,000 bonus for state sector employees following the upcoming Onam festival in the state.

Those government employees who are not eligible for the bonus will receive Rs 2,750 as a special festival allowance, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

According to a statement, the benefits and assistance would be extended to over 13 lakh government employees and labourers.

Service pensioners and contributory pension scheme employees would receive a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

All state-sector employees would be eligible for a Rs 20,000 festival advance. According to the minister, part-time and contingent employees would receive a Rs 6,000 salary advance.

With inputs from PTI

