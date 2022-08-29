Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2022: Kerala government employees to receive Rs 4,000 as festival bonus

    According to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, those government employees who are not eligible for the bonus will receive Rs 2,750 as a special festival allowance. The benefits and assistance would be extended to over 13 lakh govt employees and labourers.

    Onam 2022: Kerala government employees to receive Rs 4,000 as festival bonus - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    The Kerala government, on Monday, announced a Rs 4,000 bonus for state sector employees following the upcoming Onam festival in the state.

    Those government employees who are not eligible for the bonus will receive Rs 2,750 as a special festival allowance, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

    According to a statement, the benefits and assistance would be extended to over 13 lakh government employees and labourers.

    Service pensioners and contributory pension scheme employees would receive a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

    All state-sector employees would be eligible for a Rs 20,000 festival advance. According to the minister, part-time and contingent employees would receive a Rs 6,000 salary advance.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Onam 2022: Who was King Mahabali? Know date, time, significance, history and how to celebrate

    Also Read: Onam Sadya: Mouth-watering Aviyal in festive platter will leave you wanting more

    Also Read: Mohanlal to Janhvi Kapoor to Dulquer Salmaan: Take a look at celebrities' Onam celebration (Pictures)

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani AJR

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani

    Tasked to 'slander' party, claim Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism - adt

    Tasked to 'slander' party, claims Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Manchester United icon to Chelsea again snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Man United icon to Chelsea again?

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know - adt

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know RBA

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani AJR

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon