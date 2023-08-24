National Film Awards 2023: Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actors

The National Media Centre in New Delhi hosted the announcement of the 69th National Film Awards winners on Thursday, August 24. Pallavi Joshi won the 'Best Supporting Actress Award' for her work in 'Kashmir Files', making her one of the significant recipients. The movie explores a crucial period in Indian history. The Best Supporting Actor Award went to Pankaj Tripathi for his captivating performance in Mimi. Audiences were attracted by Tripathi's performance, which catapulted the movie's story depth and sincerity. The success of both actors was hailed as proof of their commitment to and skill in the world of film. The National Film Awards continue to award artists who excel in the respective fields of show business and bring tales to life on the big screen, acknowledging remarkable achievements to Indian cinema.

In recognition of films released in 2021, the 69th National Film Awards were presented. Since there were so many deserving candidates this year, excitement about the eventual victor of the National Film Awards was at an all-time high. The National Film Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to S S Rajamouli's RRR. Nobody was surprised by this given the impact the movie had on people all across the world. RRR not only won the award for best popular film, but also five other prizes. As a result, it can be considered that the movie won this year's National Film Awards.

