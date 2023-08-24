Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Awards 2023: Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actors

    In the 69th National Film Awards, Pallavi Joshi won Best Supporting Actress for "Kashmir Files," and Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor for "Mimi."
     

    National Film Awards 2023: Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actors ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    The National Media Centre in New Delhi hosted the announcement of the 69th National Film Awards winners on Thursday, August 24. Pallavi Joshi won the 'Best Supporting Actress Award' for her work in 'Kashmir Files', making her one of the significant recipients. The movie explores a crucial period in Indian history. The Best Supporting Actor Award went to Pankaj Tripathi for his captivating performance in Mimi. Audiences were attracted by Tripathi's performance, which catapulted the movie's story depth and sincerity. The success of both actors was hailed as proof of their commitment to and skill in the world of film. The National Film Awards continue to award artists who excel in the respective fields of show business and bring tales to life on the big screen, acknowledging remarkable achievements to Indian cinema. 

    ALSO READ: King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

     In recognition of films released in 2021, the 69th National Film Awards were presented. Since there were so many deserving candidates this year, excitement about the eventual victor of the National Film Awards was at an all-time high. The National Film Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to S S Rajamouli's RRR. Nobody was surprised by this given the impact the movie had on people all across the world. RRR not only won the award for best popular film, but also five other prizes. As a result, it can be considered that the movie won this year's National Film Awards. 

    ALSO READ: Netflix's first Pakistani Original series: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother

    Dating Lingo: 10 commonly used terms and what they mean MSW EAI

    Dating Lingo: 10 commonly used terms and what they mean

    Navigating Love's Path: 6 essential stages every couple encounter in their relationship journey MSW EAI

    Navigating Love's Path: 6 essential stages every couple encounter in their relationship journey

    9 things to keep in mind before buying a floor cleaner RBA

    9 things to keep in mind before buying a floor cleaner

    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it the 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI RBA

    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it on 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI

    Recent Stories

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother

    National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham creates record, registers 5 big titles to itself vma

    National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham creates record, registers 5 big titles to itself

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Home' receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category LMA

    National Film Awards 2023: ‘Home’ receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags Best Hindi Film award RBA

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bags Best Hindi Film award

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch gcw

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon