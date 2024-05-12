Mother's Day 2024: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrates motherhood across generations

Motherhood is a transforming journey that brings enormous joy, love, and unique challenges. From the exhilaration of a fresh beginning to the treasured wisdom of old age, each stage requires support and understanding. Recognising the intricacies of parenthood, Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore organised a unique event for Mother's Day named "Celebrating Motherhood: From New Beginnings to Golden Years" on May 11, 2024 to honour the different mothering experiences.



The gathering drew over 100 people, including new moms managing the pressures of modern life and the elderly celebrating their golden years. Two enlightening panel discussions, including Gynaecologists, Internal Medicine Specialists, Psychiatrists, Dermatologists, Urologists, and Bariatric Surgeons, addressed various issues confronting moms across generations. The evening also saw attendees showcase their abilities, from poignant poetry recitations to beautiful singing performances, creating a lovely ambience.





Millennial Mothers' Challenges and Solutions

The first-panel discussion focused on the unique problems of millennial mothers. Esteemed gynaecologists and internal medicine specialists addressed questions about planning a safe pregnancy despite pre-existing health issues, as well as handling typical pregnancy warning signals such as gestational diabetes. Mental health problems such as postpartum depression and anxiety were also addressed, as were measures for successful family communication and support. Dermatologists provided guidance on safe skincare techniques to help manage pregnancy-related skin changes. A bariatric surgeon also addressed concerns about fertility complications caused by obesity and metabolic disorders in reproductive-age women.



Supporting Mothers in their Golden Years

The second panel, which discussed geriatric care for moms, focused on the physical and emotional changes that women go through once they turn 50. The panellists discussed menopause symptoms and prevention methods for chronic illnesses (such as diabetes and hypertension). Urologists provided expert assistance on topics such as urinary tract infections and incontinence, major concerns among older women. Recognising the emotional obstacles that elderly moms experience, our psychologists also equipped them with coping skills for loss, bereavement, and social isolation.



Physiotherapists gave moms of all ages guidance on exercise, posture, and stress management to help them live better lives.

Such maternity celebrations emphasise the significance of maternal health, which goes beyond medical treatment and includes building a supportive atmosphere. Manipal Hospitals stays devoted to empowering moms throughout their journey by providing comprehensive treatment and professional guidance to help them live healthier and happier lives.

