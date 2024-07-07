Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma moving permanently to London?

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma is presently in London with her two children, Vamika and Akaay. Virat Kohli was also seen rushing off to visit them shortly after returning to India from Barbados.
Virat declared his retirement from T20 cricket after Team India won the T20 World Cup on June 29. Fans believe the pair will relocate permanently to London to live a 'normal' life.
This notion stems mostly from Anushka and Virat's frequent appearances in London. In 2023, Virat even took a break from his demanding schedule to spend time with Anushka in London.
Anushka and Virat appeared in a popular photo outside a London restaurant. Virat was also spotted with Vamika at a London restaurant only days after Akaay's birth was revealed.
This gave rise to the myth that Akaay was born in London. Anushka Sharma allegedly spent several months of her pregnancy in London, out of the spotlight.
Anushka and Virat announced the birth of their baby five days after he was born, and fans had no idea about Akaay's arrival—which is unusual when a star goes into labour in Mumbai.
According to reports, Virat Kohli missed the India-England Test series to attend the birth of his second kid in England.
Anushka’s absence from events & films has also led to this speculation. Virat has often expressed that he loves spending time with family in London, where they are not recognised.