    SEXY photos: Bikini to Monokini-7 beach outfits inspired by Disha Patani

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her chic fashion sense, especially regarding beachwear. Here are seven beach outfits inspired by her style.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Disha Patani, a Gen-Z Bollywood actress, has a large fan base because of her slim shape and stunning Instagram feed. Her followers swarm social media, checking out her photos and videos. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses in the industry today. She frequently dumps bombshells on her social media pages, leaving followers panting for air.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sarong with Bikini:
    Inspiration: Disha uses sarongs as versatile pieces that can be styled in multiple ways.
    Tip: For a quick and easy cover-up, wrap a sarong around your waist like a skirt or tie it like a dress.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    High-Waisted Bikini:
    Inspiration: Disha rocks high-waisted bikinis that accentuate her figure and provide a retro look.
    Tip: Pair with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for a classic beach look.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monokini with Cut-Outs:
    Inspiration: Disha's monokinis often feature strategic cut-outs that add a modern twist to the one-piece swimsuit.
    Tip: Opt for bold or neutral colours or patterns to make a statement.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bikini with a Kimono Cover-Up:
    Inspiration: Disha often pairs a stylish bikini with a flowy kimono. It adds a touch of elegance and provides some coverage while maintaining a beachy vibe.
    Tip: Choose a kimono with vibrant prints or pastel shades to complement your bikini.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Crochet Beach Dress:
    Inspiration: Disha has been seen wearing crochet beach dresses that are both trendy and comfortable.
    Tip: Wear over a bikini for a stylish cover-up that allows for airflow and a hint of skin

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Denim Shorts with Crop Top:
    Inspiration: Disha often sports a casual yet stylish look in denim shorts paired with a crop top.
    Tip: Choose distressed denim shorts and a colorful or graphic crop top for a fun, youthful look.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Flowy Maxi Dress:
    Inspiration: Disha's beach wardrobe often includes flowy maxi dresses that are perfect for a beach day-to-evening transition.
    Tip: Use lightweight fabrics and floral prints to embody the beach spirit.

