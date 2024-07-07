SEXY photos: Bikini to Monokini-7 beach outfits inspired by Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her chic fashion sense, especially regarding beachwear. Here are seven beach outfits inspired by her style.

Disha Patani, a Gen-Z Bollywood actress, has a large fan base because of her slim shape and stunning Instagram feed.

Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses in the industry today.

Sarong with Bikini:

Inspiration: Disha uses sarongs as versatile pieces that can be styled in multiple ways.

Tip: For a quick and easy cover-up, wrap a sarong around your waist like a skirt or tie it like a dress.

High-Waisted Bikini:

Inspiration: Disha rocks high-waisted bikinis that accentuate her figure and provide a retro look.

Tip: Pair with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for a classic beach look.

Monokini with Cut-Outs:

Inspiration: Disha's monokinis often feature strategic cut-outs that add a modern twist to the one-piece swimsuit.

Tip: Opt for bold or neutral colours or patterns to make a statement.

Bikini with a Kimono Cover-Up:

Inspiration: Disha often pairs a stylish bikini with a flowy kimono. It adds a touch of elegance and provides some coverage while maintaining a beachy vibe.

Tip: Choose a kimono with vibrant prints or pastel shades to complement your bikini.

Crochet Beach Dress:

Inspiration: Disha has been seen wearing crochet beach dresses that are both trendy and comfortable.

Tip: Wear over a bikini for a stylish cover-up that allows for airflow and a hint of skin

Denim Shorts with Crop Top:

Inspiration: Disha often sports a casual yet stylish look in denim shorts paired with a crop top.

Tip: Choose distressed denim shorts and a colorful or graphic crop top for a fun, youthful look.

Flowy Maxi Dress:

Inspiration: Disha's beach wardrobe often includes flowy maxi dresses that are perfect for a beach day-to-evening transition.

Tip: Use lightweight fabrics and floral prints to embody the beach spirit.

