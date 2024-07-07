SEXY photos and video: Mallika Sherawat shows off her HOT body in yellow bikini

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat took to social media and shared a hot video on her Instagram page that included photographs of herself.



Mallika flaunted her beautiful body in a tiny, bright yellow bikini. The actress posted a reel on Instagram, including photographs of herself.



The clip, set to Don Toliver's 'No Idea,' begins with her back to the camera and concludes with the actress walking in her bikini and lace coverup. (WATCH VIDEO)

"My body is bikini ready for the summer - confident, radiant, and unapologetically me," she captioned the post. Mallika frequently posts videos and photos of herself burning calories in the gym. Recently, she shared a video of her workout routine.

In the caption, she wrote, "Exercise is not just a routine for me but a celebration of what my body can achieve. The real path to fitness requires discipline and dedication."

The actress added, "The allure of easy solutions like quick fixes and artificial procedures is tempting, but genuine fitness can't be bought. It must be earned through hard work and commitment."

Mallika most recently appeared in Rajat Kapoor's comedy-drama RK/RKay. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

Mallika entered the glamorous world of show business in 2002 with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye. She then appeared in films like Khwahish and Kis Kis Ki Kismat.

In 2004, she made jaws drop and eyebrows soar with her performance in Emraan Hashmi's Murder. Her performances in films like Hisss and Politics of Love earned her international renown

